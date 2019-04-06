

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: I’ll be a little cautious in case clouds hang around more than expected. Otherwise this might be an underrating.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Morning clouds and some fog, then clearing. Highs: Mid-60s to near 70.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear. Lows: Mid-40s to mid-50s.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Shower possible late. Highs: Upper 60s to mid-70s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ve got a nice weekend on our hands, and warming temperatures into early week. If you haven’t checked out the cherry blossoms, there’s still time! Tidal Basin not your thing? There should be plentiful outdoor activities to enjoy on a weekend like this.

Today (Saturday): On these kinds of days, how quick we can rid ourselves of clouds tends to tell much of the story. It’s hard to say it’ll be quick, but I do think we’ll get there by midday. Light winds from the south help boost our temperatures with time as well, and highs should get into a mid-60s to near 70 range overall. This could qualify as an official “Nice Day,” but the cloud cover leaves me a little uncertain. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: It’s a pleasant evening and a decent overnight as well. Skies remain partly to mostly clear throughout. Lows settle to a range of mid-40s in the cooler suburbs to the mid-50s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s another mix of clouds and sun kind of day. This time, sunshine is most common early, and clouds are increasing with time. I think we stay dry during the day, though. High temperatures are mainly 70 or above, and perhaps into the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A few showers are possible as early as the evening. More rain is likely overnight, although nothing seems particularly heavy. It’s becoming somewhat muggy, and that helps keep temperatures from getting below the upper 50s and lower 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

We’re deeper into the warm sector by Monday. We could have some showers to deal with at times, but some sun is likely in the midday as well. Temperatures make a run toward 80 degrees. There could be a late-day thunderstorm. Confidence: Medium

It’s another warm day on Tuesday out ahead of a stronger cold front. We’ll continue to run the risk of some showers, and maybe a storm or two. High temperatures seem likely to flirt with 80 once again, especially if there isn’t much rain around. Confidence: Medium