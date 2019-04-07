

A few fair-weather clouds over the Tidal Basin on Thursday. (Michael Coffman via Flickr)

9/10: It’s warm, it’s dry, and it’s the weekend! The potential for some cloudier periods is the only thing keeping us from a perfect score.

Today: Partly sunny, a bit warmer. Highs: Low-to-mid 70s.

Tonight: Scattered showers likely. Lows: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow: Chance of late-day showers/t’storm. Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s.

Spring warmth continues to assert itself as we close out the weekend and, dare I say, it may actually feel a bit warm. A series of cold fronts means we’ll see occasionally cloudier periods the next few days with a couple of chances for showers, and maybe a thunderstorm or two late tomorrow. But overall it’s a warm and fairly pleasant pattern, cooling off a bit by midweek.

Today (Sunday): Even with some cloud cover at times, a warm front moving through means a nicely mild and pleasant Sunday. Highs reach the low-to-mid 70s with partly sunny skies overall. Increasing mid-to-late afternoon clouds may produce a late-afternoon shower, mainly west of the Beltway. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies turn mostly cloudy with some scattered showers likely during the evening and overnight. It’s a mild night with breezes picking up from the south, as lows only drop to the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): We’re well into the warmer air, and it’s almost a taste of summer with a touch of humidity. A warm breeze from the west-southwest, occasionally gusting to around 25 mph, pushes highs to the upper 70s to low 80s under partly sunny skies. Much of the day may end up fairly dry, but a passing shower is possible during the morning into early afternoon, with an increasing chance of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two mid-afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: With a cold front lingering nearby, showers and maybe a thunderstorm remain possible through the evening, with diminishing chances overnight. Otherwise we’re mostly cloudy with lows falling to the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium

A disturbance to our north may get close enough to spark a shower on Tuesday. But most of they day should be dry the way it looks now, with partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Tuesday night trends clearer and cooler, with lows in the mid-to-upper 40s. And then Wednesday is noticeably cooler, but mostly sunny and rather pleasant, with highs in the 60s. Confidence: Medium