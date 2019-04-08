TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Flirting with 80 degrees feels great, but we may pay a price with some showers and storms.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, chance of afternoon showers/storms. Highs: 75-80.

Tonight: Evening showers/storms possible. Then mostly cloudy. Lows: 55-60.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 74-79.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

For several days this week, it’s like we’re skipping ahead to May. Today, tomorrow and Friday, temperatures should climb well into the 70s, at least. But it’s a bit unsettled, too, with the chance for showers and storms today, Friday and again Sunday.

Today (Monday): We can’t rule out a shower at any time, but the chance of organized showers and storms is highest late this afternoon and evening (40 to 60 percent chance north to south). A few storms could be heavy and capable of some strong wind gusts, mainly south of Washington. Before any storminess, we should have some intervals of sunshine and highs closing in on 80. Winds are mostly from the west and southwest, gusting sometimes to near 20 mph. Confidence: Medium



Tonight: Showers and storms are possible, their intensity waning some after sunset. Skies are mostly cloudy, and we won’t totally be able to shake the chance of showers until the predawn hours. Lows are mostly in the upper 50s and low 60s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies become partly to mostly sunny and it’s another warm one — with highs in the mid- to upper 70s. It’s a little breezy, with winds from the west around 10 mph with some higher gusts. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and cooler. Lows range from the low 40s in our cooler spots to near 50 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High



Blossoms at the FDR Memorial, April 5. (Beau Finley via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday and Thursday are both delightful spring days. Skies are partly to mostly sunny, with highs temperatures near 65 Wednesday and closing in on 70 on Thursday. Overnight lows are mostly in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

On Friday, ahead of a cold front, temperatures take a ride well into the 70s under variably cloudy skies. Then, as the cold front arrives, showers and storms are possible. We should start to dry out Friday night, with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

Saturday should be a pretty nice day as we’re in between weather systems. It’s a little cooler, with highs near 70 and lows 45 to 50 Saturday night. Confidence: Medium

By Sunday, a potentially strong storm system approaches from the west, bringing the threat of rain and perhaps some storms, especially by the afternoon and into the overnight hours. Highs Sunday are probably near 60. Confidence: Low-Medium