8/10: Early clouds may limit the start, but then sun and warmth play bigger part

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Becoming partly sunny, stray PM shower? Highs: 77-83.

Tonight: Cooler, becoming breezy. Lows: 48-54.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: 63-67.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Part two of our warmest weather so far this season could get highs to near 80 again today as skies turn partly sunny. We’re cooler tomorrow, but those 60s are still reasonable for spring standards despite the pesky, allergy-enhancing breeze. Thursday could be the pick of the week before some complications on Friday. The weekend is a mixed message with a nicer Saturday before an unsettled Sunday.

Today (Tuesday): Early morning cloud cover should give way to a partly sunny day as temperatures surge again, into the upper 70s to low 80s for afternoon highs. Can’t rule out a stray afternoon shower as a weak cold front comes through. Otherwise, breezes are light from the west and southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly clear and becoming breezy and cooler with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds shift to come from the northwest at 10-15 mph with higher gusts at times. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunny skies greet our midweek workday, but breezier conditions and drier dew points mean the pollen is flying. Highs reach up through the 60s, with winds from the northwest at 10-15 mph as gusts hit 20 mph at times. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A few clouds around as temperatures dip down to the cooler low to mid-40s for lows in the city, but outlying suburbs could slip into the upper 30s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday is my preferred candidate for Nice Day status and could be the best day of the week. Attributes include mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs up around the mid-60s to near 70. Thursday night finds increasing clouds and slightly warmer lows ranging from the mid-40s to mid-50s. Confidence: High

Friday features a weather system approaching the area with cloudy skies, as scattered showers and even a possible thunderstorm roll through midday into the evening. Friday highs should reach near or past 70, with lows dropping to the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend ahead looks mixed with partly to mostly sunny weather on Saturday with highs around 70. Saturday night may run partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s to low 50s. Sunday watches a storm system approach from the south, with an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs run a bit cooler with the clouds and possible rain, closer to near 60. Confidence: Low-Medium