

Tulips at sunset yesterday in front of the U.S. Capitol. (Brian Moulton/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Gorgeous-looking day with blue skies and bright sun. Feels pretty nice, too, just cooler and a bit breezy.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, cooler, a bit breezy. Highs: mid- to upper 60s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, light winds. Highs: mid-60s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

For those who thought temperatures near and past 80 the past two days were too warm, perhaps you’ll be pleased with cooler 60s today and tomorrow. Yeah, I know, right in between would be perfect. But we all know that’s not how we roll around here. The chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm returns late Friday before a mixed weekend, with a nice Saturday and potentially unsettled Sunday.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Wednesday): We’re off to a cooler start this morning as temperatures rise into and through the 50s. Afternoon highs should top out in the mid- to upper 60s as high pressure provides mostly sunny skies. Winds are a bit breezy at times, around 10 to 15 mph from the northwest, with some higher gusts. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies turn partly cloudy as temperatures cool through the evening. Our overnight lows are near normal for this time of year, in the upper 30s to mid-40s with light winds. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): Some increasing clouds may hold temperatures back a couple of degrees from today. But overall it’s another nice one, with high pressure still in control. Highs head for the mid-60s, with light winds from the southeast. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A continuing breeze from the southeast results in a milder night. Lows settle in the upper 40s to low 50s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

On Friday, low pressure to the west and high pressure offshore help crank a southerly flow our way. That means a bit warmer, with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and a thunderstorm are then possible as a cold front (associated with that big storm in the central United States today) comes through late Friday afternoon or evening. Friday night lows fall back into the 50s. Confidence: Medium

Saturday starts the weekend nicely, as light winds from the southwest keep us in the warm zone. Highs should reach the 70s to near 80 with partly sunny skies, before Saturday night lows dip into the 50s again. Confidence: Medium

Sunday is a different story as a storm system moves in from the southwest. Cloudy skies keep things cooler with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. We’ll also see the possibility of showers developing during the day, although at this point it’s hard to say how heavy they would be. More details as we get closer. Confidence: Low-Medium