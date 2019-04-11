

The intersection of Swann and 15th streets NW is seen on a bright day in Washington. (Rex Block/Flickr) (ekkidee/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: Another stellar spring day before Friday’s showers get in the way; one point off for sneezes.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Highs: 65 to 70.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows: 50 to 55.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, p.m. showers. Highs: 68 to 74.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Our fine spring weather keeps going today, with temperatures warming toward 70 degrees again under partly sunny sky conditions. A weather system approaches tomorrow, with associated clouds and showers that linger into tomorrow night. Saturday may feature a battle of clouds and sun, but we’ve got a decent shot of staying dry, with highs near 80. Sunday brings another weather system with showers and thunderstorm chances late day, but at least the warmth continues.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Thursday): Partly to sometimes mostly sunny skies, with temperatures moving to the middle 60s to about 70 again for afternoon highs. Winds are light from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Dew points are still fairly low though, and our potent pollen continues to float around. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies become cloudy and hold warmer, with lows in the low to mid-50s. Light winds are from the southeast. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): It’s mostly cloudy, with showers by afternoon and perhaps a thunderstorm, too. Highs range in the upper 60s to mid-70s, with winds picking up from the south at 10 to 20 mph, with higher gusts. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers and maybe a thunderstorm roam into the evening, with some low shower chances overnight as well. Skies remain cloudy overnight, with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Rain totals from the afternoon through evening hours should total about a tenth to a quarter inch, with locally heavier totals around thunderstorms. Very breezy conditions continue, with winds mainly from the south at 10 to 20 mph and higher gusts at times, switching to come from the west toward dawn. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday stays mostly cloudy, but we can’t rule out some sneaky sunshine as temperatures advance toward 80 degrees for a high. A scattered shower is also possible early in the day and later in the afternoon. Saturday night returns to mostly cloudy weather, with lows in the lower to middle 60s and a shot at showers toward dawn. A passing shower may roll by, but it won’t last long if it does occur. Confidence: Medium

Sunday aims for mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers and a thunderstorm possible (especially in the afternoon) as low pressure approaches from the Midwest. We should stay warm, though, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. More showers and storms Sunday night, with lows only in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Tax Day Monday is hopefully not a bad day for most as lingering showers and possible thunderstorms start to move out by afternoon. A cold front in the morning brings in some breezier weather, some possible heavier downpours, and then perhaps partial sunshine as highs rise to about 70 degrees. Confidence: Low-Medium