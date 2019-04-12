TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: Spinning positive, some comfortable warmth before rain chances arrive, mainly after noon. Thankful for rain’s pollen reduction, too!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Shower chances increase in the afternoon. Highs: near 70 to mid-70s.

Tonight: Showers and storms likely. Lows: upper 50s to mid-60s.

Saturday: Most showers end early. Highs: mid-70s to near 80.

Sunday: Chance of showers and storms late. Highs: mid-70s to about 80.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

It’s cloudier than not through the weekend, but showers and storms may be spread far enough apart that it ends up mostly dry. Forecast confidence isn’t high, since the atmosphere isn’t certain exactly when and for how long it wants to rain. The most likely windows for rain are tonight and late Sunday. Setting aside rain chances, temperatures remain comfortably warm through the weekend.

Today (Friday): Shower chance increase as we get further into the afternoon. Perhaps a quick thunderstorm, too. Even though we aren’t certain of rain arrival time (probably by midafternoon), we do think the morning hours should be mostly dry. Hope that helps guide commuting plans or other outdoor activities.

Skies are mostly cloudy, but we should still get near 70 to perhaps mid-70s in southern areas, especially with any peeks of sunshine. Southerly winds are noticeable by midday, near 20 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Rain chances increase, with showers and storms possible — even just a light, steady period of rain can’t be ruled out. The heaviest rain could come after 10 p.m., and patchy fog is possible. It’s a little muggy, with mid-60s perhaps as cool as we dip around the Beltway. Upper 50s possible in the typical cooler spots. Southerly breezes continue around 15 mph at times. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): Most showers should pull away from the region fairly quickly early in the day (possibly lingering a little longer in our eastern areas). You may be able to fit in outdoor activity, even as a pop-up shower can’t be ruled out into the afternoon. Skies stay mostly cloudy. If we see unexpectedly steady sunshine, we could hit the 80-degree mark. But let’s say mid- to upper 70s, generally speaking. Winds should stay light. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies may show us a few stars here and there, but there’s an outside chance of shower overnight. With light east winds, we may be stuck in the somewhat clammy-feeling low to mid-60s.



Wet blossoms are seen April 18, 2014, in Washington. (Ian Livingston/Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Much of the day could end up dry, with shower and storm chances holding off mostly until the late afternoon or, more likely, the evening. Southerly breezes assist mugginess and temperatures climbing toward the mid-70s to about 80 degrees. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Periods of showers and storms may bring some heavy rain and even gusty winds. We’ll watch this. Southwesterly breezes are steady and help keep us muggy. Temperatures only slowly fall below 70 but may not dip much lower before sunrise. Confidence: Low-Medium

Any remaining showers or storms should pull out of here early on Monday. Timing could still change a little, so check back later this weekend. Gusty northwesterly winds should help dry us out, reduce mugginess, and clear the skies by afternoon. Midday high temperatures could struggle to hit mid-60s to about 70 degrees. Confidence: Low-Medium

Possible candidate for a Nice Day on Tuesday, if northwesterly winds die down a solid notch. So far, it looks as though they might, but don’t expect a fully calm day either. Mostly sunny skies and upper 60s to low 70s? Wow. Just put on that sunscreen, please. Confidence: Medium