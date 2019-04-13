TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: Clouds aren’t the greatest. At least showers should depart early. It’s warm and decent otherwise.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Some showers, especially early. Some midday sun. Highs: Mid-70s to near 80.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid-50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Late storm? Showers likely after dark. Highs: Mid-70s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Although there will be some raindrops to dodge this weekend, there should be more dry time than not. Temperatures also remain on the warm side, so it should be favorable for outdoor activities as long as you check in before heading out for long. A cold front coming late Sunday increases our rain chances for a while but also delivers sunnier conditions (and some wind) to start the week.

Today (Saturday): It’s another cloud-filled kind of day. Showers are possible throughout, although most of the time odds aren’t great. The wettest time of day should be early, with some sunshine developing in the midday and afternoon. High temperatures are in the mid-70s to around 80. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy in the evening, and trending fully cloudy again overnight. Humidity levels are edging up somewhat as a south wind keeps warmer and more humid air coming. Lows are in the mid-50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): A day a lot like today. If it’s cloudier, we may end up a few degrees cooler. Otherwise, it could be close to a carbon copy. For now, let’s aim for the mid-70s and plan for the potential of higher. Most of the day should be dry, but the chance of a shower or storm grows in the afternoon. They’re not too likely, but any storm that forms could quickly become intense. Odds of more rain increase into the night. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A cold front is headed into and through the area from the big storm dropping severe weather over the South and in the Midwest this weekend. Even with it coming in late night, we could have some damaging wind potential along with brief heavy rain and some thunder. Lows are in the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium-High



Water in the canal in Georgetown. (Joe Flood/Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

Clearer is the trend, although some clouds may still be around early Monday. With the clearer skies comes a strong northwest wind. We may be talking gusts into the 40 mph zone as highs rise to the mid-60s and near 70. Confidence: Medium

We’re back to beautiful weather on Tuesday. Winds should be diminishing and skies remain largely clear. Add in highs in the mid-60s to near 70, and it might be a good day to call in sick from work. Confidence: Medium