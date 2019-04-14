TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: It’s warm and often dry, with the main storm chance holding off until tonight. A few points off though for a generally cloudy and somewhat humid day.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, chance of passing shower or t’storm. Highs: Mid-to-upper 70s.

Tonight: A line of strong to severe storms possible. Lows: Low-to-mid 60s.

Tomorrow: Partial clearing, windy. Highs: Upper 50s to mid-60s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The storm system that rocked parts of the South yesterday approaches our area today, with a line of strong to severe storms possible tonight. Most of today should be warm and salvageable, though, with just a chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm ahead of a cold front. Cooler weather returns with gusty winds, followed by a steady warm-up into midweek.

Today (Sunday): With a warm front to the north and a steady breeze from the south, we’re warm and rather sticky, at least for April. Skies are mostly a mess of clouds through the day but with a few peeks of sun. A passing shower and pockets of drizzle are possible during the morning as temperatures rise through the 60s, with the chance of another passing shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. However the main threat of storms should hold off until tonight. Even with the clouds, highs should reach the mid-to-upper 70s, with winds around 10-20 mph from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few showers and a thunderstorm are possible during the evening. A more solid line of storms is likely after midnight as a cold front comes through, with the potential for strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and the chance of an isolated tornado. Any storms are likely to exit east of the area by 5 or 6 a.m. Temperatures remain mild overnight, with lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): Winds shifting to come from the west-northwest should put an end to any showers and storms by 5 or 6 a.m. Skies become at least partly sunny with winds cranking up by late morning into the afternoon, gusting near or past 40 mph at times. The cooler temperatures and drier air are somewhat refreshing though, staying fairly steady in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds remain breezy during the evening but not as gusty, before winding down even more overnight. Overall we’re mostly clear and rather cool, with overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid 40s. Confidence: Medium-High



A LOOK AHEAD

A Nice Day alert is in effect for Tuesday as high pressure takes over, providing plenty of sunshine without too much warmth and humidity. Sunny skies are only occasionally dotted by stray fair-weather clouds as highs reach the upper 60s to near 70. Southerly flow returns tonight as high pressure moves offshore. Lows should drop to the low-to-mid 50s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

The warm-up continues on Wednesday with another pleasant day in the works. Skies may see more in the way of clouds, but we should still end up at least partly sunny. Temperatures are noticeably warmer, but still pretty nice, in the mid-70s to near 80. Confidence: Medium-High

Dan Stillman contributed to this forecast.