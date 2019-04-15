

A nice spring scene in Rockville on Saturday. (Eric Druxman/Flickr)

*Wind Advisory in effect from 8am to 8pm EDT today*

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: We dry out but the wind is a pest, and it’s on the chilly side.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, blustery. Highs: 55-60.

Tonight: Breezy, chilly. Lows: 39-44.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs: 65-70.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

It’s a blustery, cool day behind the vigorous weather front that swept through the region overnight. But we’re rewarded with delightful spring weather Tuesday through Thursday featuring sunshine and mild to warm temperatures. Another potent storm system may spark some strong storms Friday.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Monday): We’ll have a good deal of sunshine today, but it’s quite breezy. Winds from the northwest are sustained at 15 to 25 mph with some gusts in the 30- to 40-mph range. During the afternoon, some clouds build and we can’t rule out a brief shower, but most of us stay dry. Highs are only 55 to 60, five to 10 degrees cooler than normal. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: It’s still a bit blustery through the evening, but winds tend to ease overnight. It’s rather cold, with lows in the upper 30s in our colder locations to the mid-40s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend . ..

Tomorrow (Tuesday): You’ll want a jacket when you head out, but plenty of sunshine allows you to shed a layer by the afternoon. Afternoon highs are pleasantly warm from 65 to 70, with a gentle breeze from the west at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Skies are clear to partly cloudy and there’s little wind. Lows range from the low to mid-40s in our cooler spots to near 50 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday and Thursday should both be really nice, warm spring days. Under partly sunny skies, highs aim toward the mid- to upper 70s Wednesday and low 80s on Thursday. Overnight lows are mostly in the 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

It’s still warm Friday, with highs in the 70s, but a strong cold front moving in probably means rain and storms. It won’t rain the whole day, and the exact timing will come into focus as we get closer, but this is certainly a setup that could result in some heavy rainfall and/or severe storms. The front should push east of the area some time late Friday night or early Saturday. Confidence: Medium

Breezy on Saturday behind Friday’s front — but dry with highs into the 60s. Partly cloudy and cool Saturday night with lows in the 40s as winds gradually relax. Variably cloudy Sunday, and we can’t rule out some showers as a disturbance slides by with highs again in the 60s. Confidence: Medium