TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: This week’s best day, but still some pesky pollen pollution.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 65 to 70.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Lows: 50 to 55.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 64 to 69.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Our weather gets an upgrade today as winds relax, the sun shines and temperatures rise. It’s cloudier Wednesday and Thursday, but we stay dry, with mild to warm temperatures. A big storm system approaches Friday with potential for strong to severe thunderstorms by the afternoon and night. The weekend is still somewhat uncertain as a lingering disturbance could trigger some clouds and showers.

Today (Tuesday): You’ll need a jacket this morning, but this is arguably the nicest day of the week, thanks to sunny skies and reduced winds. Highs make a run at 70. Some light breezes still blow from the west at about 10 mph, and in the morning, we still may see some lingering higher gusts up to 15 to 20 mph. The air is dry but packed with pollen. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds increase as light winds start coming in from the south. It’s not as cool, with lows in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly cloudy with light breezes from the east. Most spots should be a degree or two cooler than Tuesday, but it’s still a comfortable spring day with highs well into the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies as temperatures ease back into the 50s. Winds are light from the southeast. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday should see the return of partly sunny skies as warmer weather returns ahead of the next storm system. Highs aim for the upper 70s to low 80s, with some marginal pickup in humidity. Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday features the approach of another big low pressure and associated cold front. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the morning but more likely into the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, with the potential for strong winds and torrential rainfall. Highs should be in the 70s, with lows dropping into the 50s by early Saturday morning. Confidence: Medium

The weekend is tricky, thanks to a disturbance rolling through the area behind Friday’s big storm. Look for variable sky conditions, some sunshine each day but also the chance for widely scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon. Highs aim for the upper 60s to low 70s. Saturday night lows range from the upper 40s to the mid-50s. Confidence: Low-Medium