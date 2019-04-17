

A mix of clouds and blue skies are seen over the Supreme Court and the Library of Congress on a windy Monday morning. (Brian Moulton/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Seasonable spring warmth with a mix of sun and clouds.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs: mid-60s to near 70.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a sprinkle or light shower possible. Lows: 50s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs: low to mid-80s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Pleasant spring weather continues today, with major warming tomorrow. The action ramps up as an energetic storm systems moves in Friday, with the potential for heavy rain and storms Friday afternoon and night. A weaker part of the systems then stalls overhead, keeping a chance of scattered showers in the forecast through at least the first half of the weekend.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Wednesday): A frontal boundary nearby means partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures rise through the 50s to near 60 during the morning hours, with afternoon highs maxing out in the mid-60s to near 70. Winds are generally light from the northeast and east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Light winds from the southeast promote mostly cloudy skies this evening and overnight. With the onshore flow, we could see a sprinkle or light shower, with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): We’ll pick up more of a southerly flow ahead of a stormy system approaching from the west. Mostly cloudy morning skies should turn partly sunny by afternoon, with highs climbing all the way to the low to mid-80s. Afternoon breezes increase to around 10 to 15 mph from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Warm breezes continue to blow steadily from the south. That means a mild night, with lows only dropping back to the 60s. Clouds thicken as our next weather-maker edges closer from the west, with a chance of showers by morning. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Friday and Friday night looks like the most active portion of the forecast period. Showers are possible Friday morning, with showers and storms likely Friday afternoon and night. The rain could be heavy at times Friday afternoon and night, so we’ll be watching the risk of flooding as we get closer, as well as the potential for strong to severe storms with damaging winds. Friday highs reach the 70s with noticeable humidity, followed by Friday night lows in the mid-50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

The stormy pattern lingers with a chance of scattered showers Saturday into Sunday morning under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Saturday highs top out in the 60s to near 70, with Saturday night lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. We should be drier and brighter by Sunday afternoon as highs warm to the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Low