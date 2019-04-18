

The US Capitol is seen behind tulips in a flowerbed in Washington, DC, on Wednesday. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

8/10: Warming up, but afternoon sunshine is fine.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Cloudy morning, some sunshine afternoon. Highs: 79-84.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows: 63-67.

Tomorrow: Warm, muggy, heavy showers/storms. Highs: 72-77.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The downside of spring warm-ups are the vicious cold fronts that can trigger severe weather. We must monitor Friday very closely as afternoon, evening and nighttime thunderstorms could deliver some very heavy rain and high winds. The cold front clears out for the weekend, removing the heavy rain risk, but a lingering disturbance generates intermittent clouds and the chance of some scattered showers into Sunday morning.

Today (Thursday): Clouds in the morning break way for partly to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon as temperatures surge into the low 80s or so for most of us. Areas of north of town, however, may hold in the 70s. Humidity manages to stay on the lower side for a comfortable warmth. Light winds blow from the south at about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Increasing clouds and humidity overnight as low temperatures only drop to the low to mid-60s. Winds from the south at 10 to 15 mph with some higher gusts potentially. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds and a few showers possible in the morning, but the big story becomes afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms that could be quite heavy at times, especially starting later in the afternoon toward evening. Highs should manage the 70s with moderate to high humidity for an April day). Winds blow from the south at 10-20 mph with higher gusts possible in any thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Heavy showers and thunderstorms rotate through the area during the evening hours especially, but continue into later at night. Pockets of flooding are possible along with a chance of severe thunderstorms with high winds as the strong cold front sweeps through. Lows drop to the lower 60s toward dawn when things should finally settle down. Total rainfall from Friday into Friday night could reach 1 to 2 inches with locally heavier totals. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday with a chance of pop-up showers. It turns cooler with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with breezy conditions. Saturday night runs partly cloudy with some scattered showers possible again as lows dip into the cooler 50s in the city and even middle 40s in the suburbs. Confidence: Medium

Easter Sunday starts off with more clouds than some and the continuing chance of scattered light showers. But then skies start to clear into the afternoon with highs moving into the upper 60s to around 70. The afternoon has a chance to surprise a bit warmer and actually be somewhat pleasant. Sunday night should be mostly clear and springtime cool with lows in the middle 40s to middle 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Monday’s start to the new week seems fairly pleasant with partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Confidence: Medium