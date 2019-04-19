* Flash flood watch from noon today through 5 a.m. Saturday *

4/10: It’s muggy but we’ll see some dry morning hours. Afternoon? Concerning. Downpours and strong to severe storms possible.

Today: Dry early, periods of heavy rain and storms late. Highs: 73 to 79.

Tonight: Rain and storms into early overnight, then tapering. Lows: 60s.

Saturday: Mixed clouds and sun, breezy. Slight rain chance. Highs: upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Mix of clouds and sun. Shower or two? Highs: 60s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Showers and storms may also bring some flooding risk, damaging wind gusts and perhaps even a tornado or two to our area this afternoon and overnight. Please consider cancelling late-day activities if they are outdoors, and have your mobile device enabled to receive warnings.

Today (Friday): There could be a very spotty morning shower, but heavier and steadier rain holds off at least until midday and afternoon hours. Even that stuff should be scattered and could be hit-or-miss. The worst of this system probably arrives late day. That’s when a flash-flooding and severe-weather threat — damaging winds, isolated tornadoes — develops across the broader region. High temperatures in the mid-70s, and perhaps the upper 70s. Outside of gusty storms, southerly winds blow around 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Exact timing and location of heaviest downpours remains low confidence, but we do see periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms moving through the area during the evening hours until midnight or a bit later. Possible hazards we face: pockets of flooding, severe thunderstorms with damaging winds (especially south of Fredericksburg), and even a tornado in the region. While rainfall totals of one to two inches or more could be widespread, there is some chance that the heaviest stays just to our west and totals are lighter. Low temperatures don’t fall much in the meantime — toward 60. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): Skies may be clearer at times, but an upper-level low is crawling, and it will be around through the weekend. A quick shower can’t be ruled out, but any of that doesn’t amount to much. Temperatures don’t rise too much, into the upper 60s to low 70s, and strong southerly winds around 20 mph at times aren’t helping matters. Allergy suffers get out early to enjoy the break from the pollen. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Other than a quick shower or two possible, we really should — on balance — stay mostly dry. Winds slowly calm a bit. We cool off, with the region bottoming out in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium



A LOOK AHEAD

Easter Sunday: We may have some clouds battling with the sun for much of the day, but at least showers are quick and not too heavy. With plenty of dry breaks in between. Just have that small umbrella on you. Temperatures have a larger possible range than usual. Light southwesterly winds may try to help boost warmth toward 70 degrees, but clouds could win out and keep some of us nearer to 60 degrees. Stay tuned as we get closer. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday night: It’s partly to mostly cloudy as it looks now, with a couple showers still possible. Nothing too heavy, but still a bit of a pest at times if you’re out and about. Low temperatures may be the coolest of the forecast period, with mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Quick, spotty showers are possible Monday, but partly sunny skies should generally prevail. And by Tuesday, skies are turning sunnier altogether. We may tweak the forecast a little, so check back later this weekend. Wind should stay light to moderate and near 70 on Monday rises to about 80 on Tuesday. There should also be a refreshing un-muggy springtime feel. Confidence: Medium