* Tornado watch until midnight | Flash flood watch noon Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday *

Key points

Two main rounds of showers and storms are likely, the first mid-to-late afternoon, the second this evening.

Some storms could contain damaging winds and flooding rain. A few tornadoes are also possible in the region. Both a tornado and flash flood watch are in effect.

It will not rain continuously and some areas will get hit harder than others. Conditions should rapidly improve by midnight or so.

Updates

1:25 p.m. - Strong to severe storms moving into far southwest part of Washington region

A large area of rain with embedded thunderstorms is approaching the Washington region from the southwest. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Fauquier, Stafford, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties until 1:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lake Wilderness VA, Goldvein VA, Wilderness VA until 1:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/7xQ3ZOyvxh — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) April 19, 2019

This whole area of rain and storms should overspread the Washington region, especially along and west of Interstate 95, over the next hour. We will have to watch to see if any of the embedded storms begin to rotate given spin in the atmosphere triggering tornado activity.

Detailed storm briefing

An intensifying, dynamic storm system sweeping up the Appalachian Mountains is set to trigger multiple rounds of showers and storms in the Washington region Friday afternoon and evening.

An initial round of scattered storms is likely to develop during the mid and late afternoon hours, before a second — possibly more widespread and intense wave of storms in the evening. It will not rain continuously and some areas will get hit harder than others.

Some storms could contain damaging wind gusts (up to 70 mph) and isolated tornadoes are not out of the question.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for much of the Washington/Baltimore region through midnight. A tornado watch means conditions are conducive for tornadoes, stay alert and be ready to take action but a tornado may or may not happen.

If a tornado warning is issued, it means radar is indicating a tornado or a twister has been observed on the ground. In that case, you should seek shelter in the lowest level of a strong building (preferably under ground), away from windows.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of DC, MD, VA, WV until 12 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/oUxltkCIA9 — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) April 19, 2019

A flash flood watch is in also effect due to the possibility of storms with very heavy rainfall tracking over the same areas repeatedly. Some creeks and streams could overflow and water could inundate poor drainage areas.

Storm dashboard

Approximate arrival time for storms:

Round one: 2 to 5 p.m., generally hitting west/southwest areas first

Round two: 6 p.m. to midnight, generally hitting west/southwest areas first

All clear: Midnight to 2 a.m. Saturday

Storm duration: 45 minutes, but longer if storms track over the same areas repeatedly

Chance of measurable rainfall in any location: 80 percent

Storm motion: Southwest to northeast

Likely storm effects: Heavy rain, gusty winds,

Possible storm effects: Damaging wind gusts, flash flooding, lightning, a few tornadoes

Rainfall potential: 1 to 1.5 inches but highly variable. Some places could receive up to 3 inches, while others 0.5 inches or less.



Rainfall projection from National Weather Service.

Severe storm discussion

Storms this afternoon through early Saturday morning will erupt in the energetic warm sector of a cyclone (low-pressure system) tracking to our west, along the spine of the Appalachians. In this sector, a modestly unstable but highly humid air mass will be overspread by strong winds in the middle atmosphere.

The high-resolution forecast models are advertising multiple rounds of storminess over the next 12 to 18 hours. The first batch is expected to develop during the afternoon, pushing from south to north. The second round is timed from 6 p.m. to midnight, in the form of a line (or lines) of storms developing just ahead of the cold front.



Simulated radar showing possible predicted storm development and movement between early afternoon and late this evening. This is just a model (the HRRR) to give a general idea and actual storm behavior will vary.

Through the afternoon, clouds should be widespread and persistent enough to prevent a strongly unstable air mass from developing. The lack of solar heating in this case, however, will be partially offset by the high low level moisture content of air. Water vapor contains significant heat energy, which is released into the atmosphere when that moisture condenses inside storm clouds.

The exceptionally strong winds aloft are a concerning ingredient for thunderstorms. Winds just 5,000 feet above ground will be screaming at 60-70 mph, and may approach 90-100 mph around 15,000 feet. The strong increase in winds with altitude, called wind shear, allows storms to become more intense, better organized and longer-lived.

But the wind fields and shear are even stronger across the Carolinas and central Virginia/Tidewater, also where the air mass is expected to be more unstable. Accordingly, the National Weather Service Prediction Center has issued a moderate risk of severe storms, level 4 out 5 on its 1 to 5 scale.



Risk of severe storms according to National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.

But even in the Washington region, the slight risk of severe storms (level 2 out of 5) indicates a 15 percent chance of damaging winds within 25 miles of any location.

It’s relatively rare for parts of the Mid-Atlantic to be placed in this high of a threat category. In the Carolinas, this is the most significant severe thunderstorm risk since 2016. There, one or more intense bow echoes may generate widespread, severe wind damage and perhaps also supercell-generated, strong tornadoes.

Flooding discussion

The zone of heavy rainfall from this storm is vast, with flash flood watches from North Carolina through New England.

Here's an updated look at the #Flood/Flash Flood Watches that are in effect for more much of the Mid-Atlantic this Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/HQdQkJ8iOK — NWS MARFC (@NWSMARFC) April 19, 2019

While the amount of available moisture is abnormally high, there is still considerable uncertainty as exactly a lot of the water will be deposited. Thunderstorm rainfall is often highly variable over small distances and models project a big range of possible totals.

For example, here are projected rainfall amounts for Washington from several models:

GFS: 0.8 inches

European: 0.5 inches

NAM: 0.6 inches

High resolution NAM: 0.6 inches

Canadian: 0.9 inches

High resolution Canadian: 0.7 inches

HRRR: 1 inch

Models generally project somewhat higher totals west of Washington.

Throughout the entire event (through about 1-2 a.m. Saturday), training storm cells will likely lead to localized flash flooding in several spots, with the potential for a relatively quick 3 to 4 inches of rain. Such heavy rainers are due to the very high moisture content of this air mass, and the tendency for storm cells to align parallel to the corridor of fast-moving airflow from the south.

Summary

To summarize, during Round 1 of storms later this afternoon, any strong to severe storms will be isolated to scattered. They will be heavy rainers though, with the greatest severe threat being isolated damaging wind gusts. However, given the amount of wind shear in the atmosphere — which can cause storm updrafts to rotate — a weak tornado cannot be ruled out.

Round 2 may be the more intense of the two, and impact more people in the Washington-Baltimore region. Like last Sunday night, we can expect one or multiple, parallel bands of intense showers and thunderstorms … including short bowing segments. These segments can create small corridors of damaging, straight-line wind. Small areas of rotation may also develop along these wavy lines, triggering a weak tornado or two.

In this second round, lightning activity may not play out everywhere . . . so the normal visual and audible cues that warn of impending storms could be absent. Accordingly, everyone should have ready access to a device that can provide automated weather alerts and warnings, or be tuned in to radio or TV.