

Tulips on GW Parkway. (Michael Coffman/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: I feel like I underrated a Saturday or two in recent times, so let’s hope for the best!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Gusty. Highs: Near 70 to mid-70s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. PM showers possible. Highs: 60s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

After the tumultuous weather of Friday, this weekend is a breeze — somewhat literally today, despite relatively pleasant conditions otherwise. Easter Sunday is less windy but it also appears cooler, cloudier and potentially showery for a time in the afternoon. It’s not the kind of thing that will cause major disruptions, though.

Today (Saturday): Clouds may still be numerous in the morning. There should be increasing sunshine into the midday and afternoon as some drier air wraps around this big upper-level low that caused yesterday’s storminess, which is still locked to our west. Its position does keep a southerly wind going, and that wind is rather feisty at times. Highs head for a range of near 70 to the mid-70s. Winds are out of the south around 20 to 25 mph at peak, which should mean some gusts to near 40 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Our wind is turning to the northwest as cooler air filters in. It’ll be noticeably drier by evening, with drying continuing through the night. Under partly cloudy skies, lows fall to the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds weaken considerably after dark. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): That slow-moving upper-level low is moving by through Easter Sunday. It’ll be one of those days where sunshine promotes clouds to form. By afternoon some showers are possible. They shouldn’t be a big deal as highs rise into the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies trend clear after dark and winds are rather light. With fairly dry air in place, lows are able to plummet into the low-and-mid 40s in cool spots and near 50 in warm ones. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

On Monday, we might still be lingering with the last effects of that crawling storm system aloft. Clouds may be around early, but it’s trending clear through the day if so. It ends up rather nice as highs rise to 70 and above. Confidence: Medium

No weather worries at all by Tuesday, other than perhaps checking to make sure the A/C is in working order. High temperatures head toward 80 under mostly sunny skies. Humidity is still rather low. Confidence: Medium