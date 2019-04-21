

Blue skies and puffy clouds yesterday at the National Arboretum (George Jiang via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: A little cooler with morning sun, afternoon clouds, and a spotty shower or two. Could be a little better, but could be much worse.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, spotty PM shower? Highs: Mid-to-upper 60s.

Tonight: A few light showers possible. Lows: Upper 40s to mid-50s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Highs: Near 70.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

A pocket of cool air high above today promotes afternoon clouds and maybe a shower or two. But overall it’s not a bad Sunday to be out and about. The somewhat cooler air today into tomorrow is a quick refresher, with temperatures back to near 80 by Tuesday, before the weather turns a little more unsettled again midweek.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Easter Sunday): Partly to mostly sunny morning skies should see increasing clouds during the afternoon. But temperatures should still manage highs in the mid-to-upper 60s, with a spotty afternoon shower or two possible. Winds are light and variable in direction. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Could see a few light showers during the evening, Partly cloudy skies keep temperatures up a bit, with lows bottoming in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Winds are light from the northwest. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): Partly cloudy skies hang around as we find ourselves on the outer edge of high pressure centered to our west and south. Highs head back to around 70 with just a slight chance of a shower. Light winds blow from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies trend mostly clear the way it looks now. Just a light breeze as temperatures falling into the low-to-mid 50s make for pleasant sleeping weather. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

High pressure to the south pumps in the warmth on Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies and winds from the south-southwest push highs to the upper 70s and low 80s as the humidity remain generally acceptable for this time of year. Tuesday night stays on the mild side as clouds increase ahead of an approaching front. Lows range from near 60 to the mid-60s, perhaps warm enough in the city for the A/C rather than windows open. Confidence: Medium

With a cold front draped across the region on Wednesday, we could be in for some unsettled weather. The exact progression of the front will determine just how many showers and possibly thunderstorms we see, but many areas could see at least a quick shower. We’ll fine tune as we get closer. Otherwise, skies are partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium