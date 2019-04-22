

A duckling enjoys the beautiful spring weather on Sunday. (John Sonderman via Flickr)

9/10: Close to perfect, minus the pollen and the fact that it’s Monday.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 46 to 55.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 75 to 80.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Unless the forecast changes dramatically, this should easily be the nicest week of 2019 so far. Every day, highs aim for at least 70 degrees. Moreover, the couple chances of showers we have are only slight and mostly during the overnight hours on Tuesday and Thursday. Unlike last week, we shouldn’t have to worry about significant thunderstorms.

Today (Monday): Just beautiful. After a cool start, we’ll have plentiful sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds from the northwest are around 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear skies and, by late at night, turning a bit chilly. Lows range from the low to mid-50s downtown to the mid-40s in our cooler suburbs. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): More magnificent sunshine and warmer yet. Highs range from 75 to 80 with only a light breeze from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase and a weak disturbance passing by to our north could set off a shower or two, mainly after midnight. Mild temperatures with lows 55 to 60. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

We’re in-between weather systems on Wednesday under partly sunny skies. High temperatures are pleasant — between 70 and 75. Thursday looks good, too, as highs aim for 70 or so. Clouds may increase a bit late with a chance of showers at night. Lows Wednesday night and Thursday night are mostly in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

Friday through Sunday looks promising, although there are a couple possible wrinkles. It’s not out of the question that clouds and even a few showers linger Friday morning, and then there’s a small chance of showers Sunday afternoon. By and large, conditions should be pretty nice, with a mix of clouds and sun and highs fairly close to 70. Overnight lows should be close to 50. Confidence: Medium