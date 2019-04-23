

Meal time at the Smithsonian National Zoo by John Brighenti via Flickr (John Brighenti/John Brighenti)

10/10: 80 degrees and low humidity is about as perfect as it gets around here.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs: 78-83.

Tonight: Mild with increasing cloud cover. Lows: 58-63.

Tomorrow: Cloudy start with clearing by the afternoon. Highs: 73-77.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ve got some southern California-style weather today. In other words, conditions are spectacular with low humidity, warm temperatures and lots of sunshine. The lovely weather continues for much of the week, with the first real chance of rain not coming until Thursday night into Friday.

Today (Tuesday): Picture perfect today. Mostly sunny skies and light winds from the south pump in the warm air, but not the humidity. Afternoon highs likely eclipse the 80-degree mark in most locations, with a slight increase in cloud cover late. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds continue to filter in as a weak cold front passes through overnight. With little moisture to work with, shower chances should be close to nil. Overcast skies keep temperatures on the mild side, with lows right around 60 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Some clouds linger around the area in the morning, with mostly sunny skies developing by the afternoon. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm as Tuesday, with highs in the mid-70s. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph, with some isolated higher gusts during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and cooler on Wednesday night. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s with a light north wind at 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday will be another pleasant weather day, as temperatures should top out in the mid-70s again under mostly sunny skies. A stalled out frontal boundary to our south slowly works its way back to the north late in the day on Thursday, which could be enough to spark some showers by Thursday afternoon, but more likely overnight. Confidence: Medium

That slow-moving frontal boundary is close by Friday, keeping most of the day dominated by cloud cover and the chance of showers, especially in the first half of the day. Despite the precipitation, temperatures should still warm into the low 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Things should dry out rather quickly for the start of the weekend, leaving us with a sunny Saturday with highs around 70 degrees. More clouds on Sunday, but we’re leaning dry for now with highs of 70 to 75. Confidence: Medium