9/10: Magnificent 70s with plenty of sun, plus a bit of a breeze to refresh the air.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, bit of a breeze. Highs: Mid-70s.

Tonight: Turning partly cloudy. Lows: 50s.

Tomorrow: A few showers possible. Highs: Near 70.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Mighty fine weather continues today, just a little cooler than yesterday with a bit of a breeze. Shower chances return tomorrow, with pockets of heavier rain possible Friday, as we remain on the mild side. And then it should be a mostly nice weekend, despite the chance of a few Sunday showers.

Today (Wednesday): If yesterday was too warm for you, today should be just about perfect, as long as you don’t mind a bit of a breeze. With partly to mostly sunny skies, we’ll see highs head for the mid-70s, with a refreshing breeze from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: That breeze diminishes during the evening, and clouds may increase overnight as a warm front begins to approach. Otherwise it’s a pleasant night with lows in the 50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Skies turn partly to mostly cloudy with a warm front nearby, and we could see a few showers. Temperatures trend a bit cooler with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers seem likely, possibly with a thunderstorm, as low pressure lumbers through the area. Lows don’t drop too far, settling in the 50s to near 60 under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Showers are likely Friday morning into the afternoon, with pockets of heavier rain and a thunderstorm possible, as a cold front comes through. Highs top out near 70 with rain chances decreasing during the afternoon into evening. Clearing skies move in Friday night with cooler lows in the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

Saturday looks delightful, with high pressure providing partly to mostly sunny skies and highs near 70. Our next system approaches with partly cloudy skies Saturday night and a few passing showers possible Sunday, with Sunday highs near 70 to the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium