EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: A few midday or afternoon showers possible. Highs: 68 to 72.

Tonight: Occasional showers, calm winds. Lows: 53 to 59.

Tomorrow: Morning showers with a few afternoon t-storms, breezy. Highs: 70 to 74.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Who says we don’t ever get springtime temperatures? The area is delightfully mild through the weekend. Showers are unavoidable, mainly tonight and tomorrow, but on the bright side they should wash out a bit of the pollen overwhelming the region. Saturday and Sunday are mainly dry, so get out and enjoy.

Today (Thursday): Clouds are prevalent throughout the day. Showers are possible anytime from late morning on but are hit-or-miss. More often than not, it’s dry. Breezes from the east are minimal. Highs top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Intermittent showers are likely, but amounts should be light. Winds are mainly calm. Lows are in the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): The chance for showers is ever-present, and an approaching cold front could also set off a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Most of the area is in the running for about a half-inch of rain. South winds are moderate but gusty in thunderstorms. Highs still reach the lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers and any thunderstorms taper off after midnight. Gusty northwest winds usher in drier and cooler air as lows fall to the upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High



The sun rises Wednesday over the Potomac River, as seen from the Alexandria waterfront. (Carol Jean Stalun via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday clears out quickly, but brisk breezes keep things a little cool in the morning before diminishing. Highs top out in the mid-60s to near 70. Clear and calm conditions overnight allow lows to fall to the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Clouds pop up on Sunday as a weak disturbance passes by, but showers should stay north of the metro area. Enough sun breaks through to push highs into the lower 70s. Skies clear overnight, with lows on the chilly side in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

Monday is back to mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s to near 70 for another winner of a day. Confidence: Medium-High