4/10: Another somewhat damp Friday, sigh. Potential round of strong to severe storms brings possible damaging wind gusts late day.

Today: Scattered showers. Storms may turn severe later? Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight: Evening strong storms possible. Lows: 40s to around 50.

Saturday: Windy but sunny. Highs: Mid-60s to near 70.

Sunday: Mix of clouds and sun. Shower or two? Highs: 70s.

The main silver lining to today’s rain chances—even with strong storms possible—is that it will wash away some of the region’s grossly high pollen levels. Please stay tuned for updates later today on the severe storm threat, and follow us on Twitter @capitalweather and @DCweatherAlerts for severe warnings.

Today (Friday): With an all-day shower and storm chance, a small umbrella may be a good idea. After 1 p.m., a few strong storms with damaging wind gusts above 40 mph become possible, as a cold front moves in. A brief tornado can’t be ruled out, either. We rise into upper 60s to low 70s by late afternoon. If you’re wanting a quick half-inch or more of rain, one of these downpours may do the trick. Southerly winds around 10 mph to perhaps above 20 mph are possible, at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms remain possible. Even a strong storm with a few damaging wind gusts could linger. Any heavy rain or strong storms should lessen in intensity and coverage area by late evening. Some northwest winds could gust to around 30 mph, helping to dry and cool us fairly quickly. Lows are around 50 degrees by sunrise downtown, with 40s outside the Beltway. There’s a bit of a wind chill perhaps, too, near sunrise. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): If it weren’t for the northwest winds near 25 mph at times, we’d have a solid spring day with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-60s to near 70 degrees. Dress in a warm layer if heading out early. Perhaps consider a preventative allergy pill as well. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds may build back in and winds drop off very quickly. Shower chances tick upward just a bit after dark. A couple quick, light showers are possible. If so, they pepper the region in a sparse hit-or-miss fashion—nothing widespread. Most of us bottom out near 50 to mid-50s downtown. Confidence: Medium



Ominous skies as a storm approaches Washington, DC in summer 2014. (wolfpackWX/wolfpackWX)

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Clouds may bubble, along with a few quick showers. A moderate intensity shower can’t be ruled out, but still only about a 30% chance of getting wet. North of town may have the highest chance of damp moments. We get comfortably warm, aiming for the 70s. Winds could become moderate by afternoon. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Skies should clear and winds calm. Dry air (dew points around 30 degrees), combined with clear skies and calm conditions, should allow the atmosphere to cool effectively. This means chilly 40s for low temperatures throughout the region. Confidence: Low-Medium

60s with decent amounts of sunshine seems like an okay start to our workweek on Monday but a late day shower can’t be ruled out yet. We may tweak the forecast a little, so check back later this weekend. Winds stay near calm—fingers crossed. Confidence: Low-Medium

Clouds and showers—perhaps even a thunderstorm—are possible Tuesday but warm upper 70s to low 80s may prevail. Perhaps even with a tinge of mugginess. Subject to slight changes as we get closer. Confidence: Low-Medium