* Wind advisory until 3 p.m. today, Montgomery and Loudoun counties and north or west of those locations *

7/10: One of those days that looks nicer than it feels, but 60s aren’t too bad even with wind.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny early, clouds increase late. Windy. Highs: Mid-to-upper 60s.

Tonight: A couple showers possible. Lows: Mid-40s to near 50.

Tomorrow: AM showers possible. PM sunshine. Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Wind seems like the main weather story of the weekend. It’ll be at its worst today, but tomorrow will be rather gusty as well, especially early. In between, a small system throws some showers at us tonight into early Sunday. Any rain shouldn’t disrupt plans much as it’ll be light and mostly well-timed to avoid daytime activities.

Today (Saturday): We wake up to a gusty northwest wind and it’s with us all day. That wind should tend to peak late morning or during the midday, and it could be sustained as high as 25 to 30 mph for a time. Gusts approaching 40 to 50 mph in the region are strongest north and west, where a wind advisory is in effect. Highs head for the mid-and-upper 60s, although you may feel a bit of a chill if you’re not in the sun. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A quick-moving storm system responsible for snow in the Midwest sends us a few showers. Nothing too exciting, but you might tote an umbrella if headed out, just in case. Lows range from the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds and some showers may linger into the morning. They should tend to wind down by midday if so, and clouds also clear heading into afternoon. Winds still gust out of the northwest around 15 to 25 mph, but they should wane noticeably by the end of the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Cooler air and clearer skies are filtering in overnight. Lows may make the upper 30s in some places north and west, while mid-40s is possible in the city. Winds turn light with time. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Cool high pressure is in control for most of Monday. The day starts off sunny but cloudy increase with time. There could be a shower by sunset or a bit later. High temperatures are in the mid-60s, perhaps upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

A warm front passes through by Tuesday, and a surge of 80s with some humidity is inbound. Skies are partly sunny as temperatures head toward highs in the near 80 to mid-80s zone. A shower or late-day storm is possible, but nothing widespread most likely. Confidence: Medium