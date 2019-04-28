TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Enough sun and warmth to keep it positive, even with a few passing showers and a gusty afternoon breeze.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: A few showers possible, still breezy. Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, diminishing winds. Lows: Upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, cooler. Highs: Low-to-mid 60s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The weekend closes out fairly pleasant, as long as you don’t mind dodging a few rain drops now and again. A cold front coming through today squeezes out those drops, and brings back a gusty breeze for the afternoon (sigh). Anyway, after a cooler Monday, much warmer weather arrives midweek with the chance of a summery shower or thunderstorm.

Today (Sunday): The morning starts off on the cloudy side with a few lingering showers and temperatures mainly in the 50s. Skies should brighten late morning into the afternoon, but another quick shower is possible mid-afternoon as the cold front makes it through. Afternoon winds turn breezy again, with gusts near and over 30 mph. Highs are pleasant, though, reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Temperatures cool nicely during the evening and overnight, as drier air settles in and winds diminish. Lows drop down to the upper 30s to mid-40s under mostly clear skies. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): I can’t exactly call it “chilly,” but we’re noticeably cooler to start the work week, although winds are lighter. Mostly to partly sunny morning skies trend cloudier during the afternoon. Highs stall in the low-to-mid 60s, with light winds from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies remain mostly cloudy into the overnight as an area of low pressure approaches. That brings a chance for some light rain showers as we get later in the evening and into the overnight, but it shouldn’t be anything too eventful. Light winds from the south keep us on the mild side with lows in the mid-to-upper 50s. Confidence: Medium



Beautiful blue skies yesterday over the Church of the Holy City on 16th Street NW. (Rex Block via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

A warm front looks to push to our north on Tuesday, leaving us with a warm breeze from the southwest. That, along with partly sunny skies, should send highs surging to the upper 70s to mid-80s. With the front nearby, can’t rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon into evening. Tuesday night stays mild with lows only dropping to the 60s. Confidence: Medium

We’re essentially in the same setup on Wednesday, with perhaps a bit better chance for showers and thunderstorms as a cold front starts to close in late in the day. On the whole, though, we’re still partly sunny with highs reaching the mid-70s to low 80s. Confidence: Low-Medium