

A bald eagle photographed Sunday. (Ganesh Panneer via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: A little chilly for late April, but the afternoon sun will feel just fine.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 60-65.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, small chance of a shower late. Lows: 52-56

Tomorrow: Partly sunny and warm, chance of late day shower Highs: 80-85.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

As we exit April and enter May this week, spring and summer tug back and forth. Today it’s more springlike but Tuesday and Thursday present a taste of summer. Because fronts are frequently moving in and out of the area, showers are possible from time to time — and perhaps a few storms.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Monday): Put on the jacket this morning as we begin the day in the 30s and 40s. But under beautiful blue skies, temperatures steadily climb — eventually reaching highs of 60 to 65 this afternoon, perhaps even a few degrees higher. Winds from the northeast around 5 to 10 mph eventually switch and come in from the south by evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds increase and, with those south winds, temperatures drop back only slightly from afternoon highs. Lows are in the low to mid-50s and there’s the slightest chance of a shower toward morning. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): After some morning clouds, we should see at least partial sunshine and temperatures are then off to the races. Highs aim for 80 to 85 degrees, with lights winds from the southwest. Late in the day, there could be a popup shower or thundershower. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: There might be an evening shower or storm, but more likely not. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies prevail overnight, with lows 55 to 60. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

The forecast for Wednesday is a little tricky and depends on whether a little front to our north slips south into the region. If it does, we’re cloudier and not as warm, with highs in the 70s or even 60s. But, if the front stays to our north, we’ll have more sunshine and highs back into the 80s. We’ll go with 75 to 80 for now as a compromise. Showers and storms cannot be ruled out, mainly late in the day. It stays mild overnight Wednesday, with lows near 60. Confidence: Low-Medium

Thursday has the potential to be the week’s warmest day as Wednesday’s front retreats back to the north. Highs could soar well into the 80s. Like the days before it, we can’t rule out some late-day showers or storms Confidence: Medium

The week’s best chance of showers and storms comes along Friday afternoon as a cool front enters the region. Before any rain, we should have some warm and dry air as temperatures are near 75 to 80. Showers decrease at night, with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

Much of the weekend looks pretty good, though subject to change. Highs both days should be near 70 with lows in the 50s. While it may end up mostly dry, there is a chance of late day showers, especially Sunday. Confidence: Medium