TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Welcome warmer weather, but some pop-up storms could loom later in the day.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, PM storm chance. Highs: 77-82.

Tonight: Possible evening storm. Lows: 55-60.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, cooler, light shower? Highs: 66-73.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

This end of April into early May features a very busy pattern with lots of moving parts. This creates bigger pitfalls when forecasting, so we’ll do our best to navigate the noise. Much warmer weather today could make a run near 80 before a storm chance this afternoon into evening. We stay on the cooler side into tomorrow thanks to a wedge of cooler air off the Atlantic. But then Thursday should jet up to our warmest weather of the week, with daily shower and storm chances into the weekend.

Today (Tuesday): Partly sunny morning skies this morning as temperatures warm quickly through the 50s and 60s, and into the low to mid-70s by lunchtime. Skies may trend cloudier during the afternoon, but not before highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Could see some pop-up showers and thunderstorms late afternoon into the evening. Any that do form could be strong or severe with heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a few evening showers or a strong thunderstorm still possible. Temperatures cool into the 60s as we get into the mid-evening, with overnight lows expected in the mid-50s to near 60, as light winds blow from the east and northeast. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We’re stuck in a cool, cloudy state with a light onshore breeze. This type of air mass can deliver patchy fog in the morning and maybe even some spotty drizzle or a light shower. Highs look like they’ll stall in the mid-60s to low 70s (from northeast to southwest). Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Still cloudy, and we can’t rule out a light shower or spotty drizzle, as light winds come from the southeast. Lows settle near 60. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday aims for our warmest day of the week, as warm winds from the west-southwest push highs well into the 80s under partly sunny skies. Not out of the question for a few spots to see their first 90-degree reading of the year. Humidity is elevated too, with dew points in the mid- to upper 60s (not quite mid-summer levels, but still noticeably muggy). Scattered showers and thunderstorms may pop into the picture during the afternoon into evening, with Thursday night lows in the 60s and still on the muggy side. Confidence: Low-Medium

Friday still favors highs near 80 to the mid-80s, but with partly to mostly cloudy skies and an increasing chance of scattered showers and storms as a cold front approaches. We’ll try to get a better idea on the timing of those showers and storms in the next day or two. Otherwise, Friday night could see a few lingering showers, clouds, and lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

The weekend can’t quite shake the unsettled weather as the front stalls out somewhere nearby. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies and shower and storm chances at times, especially Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs should reach the 70s both days, with Saturday night lows in the 50s and 60s. The front could push far enough to our south for drier and brighter conditions by Sunday afternoon, but confidence is low at this point. Confidence: Low