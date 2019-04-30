

Visualization of Cyclone Fani, approaching landfall in northeast India on Thursday morning local time. (Earth.nullschool.net)

Cyclone Fani, packing winds of nearly 110 mph, is set to slam eastern India later this week, bringing with it destructive winds, rain totals topping a foot and a potentially devastating storm surge.

The India Meteorological Department is calling Fani a “very severe cyclonic storm,” expecting it to intensify into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm.” These storms are no different from hurricanes that strike the U.S. coastline. They simply have different names.

Fani is meandering north-northwest at 13 mph, continuing to gain strength over the bath-warm seas in the Bay of Bengal. Water temperatures there range from the mid- to upper 80s, a few degrees above normal, which supports further intensification.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center predicts that Fani will make landfall early Friday local time with peak winds over 130 mph, equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane.

The storm is expected to hit the heavily populated state of Odisha. Odisha, with a population exceeding 46 million, is known for its rich history and thousands of temples.



Track forecast for Cyclone Fani. (Joint Typhoon Warning Center)

The India Meteorological Department has hoisted a wind warning for Odisha, anticipating winds of 125 mph or greater along the immediate coastline. It is forecasting the “total destruction of thatched houses” and “extensive damage” to other structures.

This will pose major issues for neighborhoods near the beach in Puri, a city of 200,000, where a five-foot storm surge (or rise in water above normally dry land) is also expected. As the storm is still roughly 72 hours from landfall, its exact track remains uncertain. But if the eye of the storm tracks just west of Puri, the city of 200,000 could be ground zero for the worst of the wind and surge.

The bulk of Puri is built up high enough above sea level that those more than a few hundred yards inland will be immune to the ferocious waves. Farther north, however, it’s a different story. Tens of thousands of people from the Mahanadi River Delta to Kalibhanja Diha Island live less than 10 feet above sea level. A surge close to that high could be disastrous for dozens of impoverished rural communities, inundating homes and businesses.



(Google maps, adapted by Matthew Cappucci)

India’s government ominously cautioned that the “flooding of escape routes” will prevent evacuation if residents wait too long.

Inland, the threat is less from coastal flooding but more due to inland flooding. Rain totals of 8 to 12 inches will fall over a widespread swath that will include Odisha’s capital, Bhubaneswar. A heavy rainfall warning is in effect for potential “heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall.”

A video showing today's @CopernicusEU #Sentinel3 overpass of Tropical Cyclone #Fani, which is due to impact India's East Coast in the next few days.

Video starts over the Himalayas, then passes down over the Indian Ocean. pic.twitter.com/TC8ZMPmoUY — Simon Proud (@simon_sat) April 30, 2019

Eastern India is accustomed to monsoonal moisture this time of year — but not equipped to handle a month’s worth of precipitation coming down in a few hours. In addition to sparking urban flood concerns in Bhubaneswar proper, excessive runoff could overwhelm the Mahanadi and Kuakhai rivers. That may cause flash flooding along their banks for rural communities surrounding Cuttack and Urali.

It’s not just homes that will suffer — the local economy could be severely impacted. “Widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards,” per forecasts from the India Meteorological Department, could grind local commerce to a halt. The average per capital income in Odisha is less than $1,000 per year.

The storm could also cause serious effects in Bangladesh, pushing a substantial storm surge over its low-lying coast and unloading flood rains.

Many of the deadliest cyclones ever recorded have struck coasts along the Bay of Bengal in densely populated, low-lying zones vulnerable to storm surge, flimsy infrastructure and — in many instances — lack of early storm warnings and evacuation efforts.

Reiterating how serious Tropical Cyclone #Fani could be. 15/20 deadliest cyclones in history hit this part of the world (#India/#Bangladesh). Pop density +flash flood prone topography/bathymetry+inadequate shelter (slum housing) is a recipe for disaster. https://t.co/of4mpS1GqV pic.twitter.com/EtEAAKyJOd — Kathryn Prociv (@KathrynProciv) April 30, 2019

A Category 5-equivalent cyclone devastated Odisha in 1999, unleashing a 20-foot-plus storm surge and 160 mph winds. That storm was blamed for more than 10,000 deaths.

However, when Cyclone Phailin slammed Odisha in October 2013, the toll was not nearly as severe thanks to improved forecasting and evacuation efforts. 1.2 million people were evacuated ahead of that storm. Dozens rather than thousands died.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.