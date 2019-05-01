

The view on Saturday from the Observation Deck at CEB Tower in Arlington. (John Goucher via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Not the warm and sunny feel of yesterday, but still a comfortable day, albeit cloudier and cooler.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs: upper 60s to mid-70s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated shower? Lows: upper 50s to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Very warm, late-day storm chance. Highs: mid-80s to near 90.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Yesterday we were on the warm and sunnier side of a front located to our north, as highs topped out near 80. Today we’re on the cloudier and cooler side, with the front having slipped down to our south. The tables turn again tomorrow and Friday, with temperatures rising back into the 80s, maybe even flirting with 90 tomorrow, and a daily chance of showers and storms tomorrow into the weekend.

Today (Wednesday): We’re looking at a mostly cloudy morning with a light but steady breeze from the east off the Atlantic and maybe some spotty drizzle. The front lingers close enough to our south that we could see a fairly wide range of temperatures across the area. We’re all stuck in the upper 50s and low 60s this morning. But with some afternoon brightening, we should see highs get to the upper 60s to mid-70s (warmest south and west, coolest north and east). Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Can’t rule out an isolated evening shower. Otherwise we should see some breaks in the clouds later this evening and overnight, as winds turn more from the south. Overall, it’s a relatively mild night, with lows only falling back to the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): The front shifts back to our north, putting us squarely back in the warm zone. With partly sunny skies and a warm breeze from the southwest, temperatures soar to highs in the mid- to upper 80s, with some spots maybe touching 90 degrees. The humidity starts to become noticeable as well, with dew points in the low to mid-60s. Look out for the chance of a few thunderstorms late afternoon into the evening. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: After that chance of a few thunderstorms during the evening, skies stay mostly cloudy overnight, and the air remains mild and somewhat muggy. Look for lows ranging through the 60s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

More of the same Friday, with partly sunny skies and highs climbing into the 80s. It still feels a bit humid. Late Friday afternoon and evening brings a pretty decent chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front approaches from the northwest. The front may very well stall out nearby for the weekend. That would mean a continued chance of scattered showers and storms each day, with Saturday highs aiming for 80 and Sunday highs closer to 70. Confidence: Low-Medium