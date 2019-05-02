

Late day sun at the Capitol on Wednesday. (Brian Moulton via Flickr)

*Dense Fog Advisory until 9 am*

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Temperatures are on the climb as does humidity typical of our clime. In summary, it’s summery.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, afternoon storm possible. Highs: 84-88

Tonight: Evening t-storm possible, humid. Lows: 62-68

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, afternoon storm possible. Highs: 83-87

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Look for a quick transition to summer with heat, humidity and a few scattered afternoon t-storms the next two days. More persistent showers show up Saturday but most hold off until late day and should gradually end Sunday allowing some time to enjoy the outdoors both days.

Today (Thursday): Clouds and patchy fog diminish quickly in the morning and a surge of tropical air takes control. Highs jump up to the mid-to-upper 80s with moderate humidity. This sets the stage for a few pop up thunderstorms by late afternoon. Most storms stay below severe limits but a few could have heavy downpours and gusty winds; otherwise winds are light from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Thunderstorms should quickly clear out in the evening but humidity holds strong. Winds calm and lows are in the low-to-mid 60s (upper 60s downtown). Confidence: Medium-High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): This day is a carbon copy of the one before with heat and humidity begetting a few late afternoon thunderstorms. Highs again reach the mid-to-upper 80s with only very light south breezes. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Thunderstorms dissipate after sunset with calming winds. Lows range through the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday is likely to see clouds increase fairly early but, with any luck, most showers hold off until late day as a disturbances approaches from the west. Highs hold in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Showers and possibly thunderstorms are likely to persist through the night with most of the area in the running for at least half an inch of rain. Pockets of heavier rain exceeding an inch are possible and there’s the outside risk of flooding. Lows slip to the low-to-mid 60s. Confidence: Medium

Showers may linger into Sunday morning and possibly even longer, depending on the speed of the disturbance passing by. It should gradually turn cooler keeping highs in the low-to-mid 70s. Skies clear overnight as much drier air filters in with lows mainly in the low-to-mid 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Monday is back to desirable spring conditions with limited humidity, mostly sunny skies, and highs in the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: Medium