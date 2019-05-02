

Satellite view of Cyclone Fani, bearing down on eastern India. (@SSECRealEarth)

“Extremely severe” cyclone Fani, equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane, is barreling toward a likely disastrous impact with eastern India around midday Friday local time.

Meteorologists are calling the storm a near worst-case scenario for coastal zones, as it will push an enormous storm surge inland, inundating homes, roads, and businesses near sea level - not just in eastern India but potentially north into Bangladesh. This low-lying stretch of coast along the Bay of Bengal is one of the most vulnerable to storm surge in the world.

The storm rapidly intensified Wednesday into Thursday, its peak winds hitting 155 mph, the strongest so early in the year since the Bangladesh Cyclone of 1991 and the sixth strongest on record in the Bay of Bengal. Such winds were just two miles per hour shy of a Category 5 hurricane.

Early Friday morning local time, the storm’s satellite and radar appearance suggested it had lost a bit of strength. Although the storm may further weaken prior to landfall, it is still forecast to be between Category 3 and 4 intensity with winds near 125 mph. The India Meteorological Department projects such winds will cause the “total destruction of thatched houses” and “extensive damage” to other structures.

More than 100 million are in the path of the storm and India’s government has mobilized a massive evacuation effort, likely the largest in its history, according to the Times of India.

The state of Odisha is expected to hardest hit, where officials were attempting to evacuate over a million people. Puri, a coastal city of 200,000, is in the direct path of the storm.



Track forecast for Cyclone Fani. (Joint Typhoon Warning Center)

The India Meteorological Department projects the storm surge to push ocean water about five feet (1.5 meters) above normally dry land near the coast. Hal Needham, a U.S. storm surge expert, projects that number could climb as high as 8 feet (2.5 meters), with towering waves on top of that.

Weather Underground’s Bob Henson wrote the surge could be “catastrophic” near and east of Puri. “Because of the geography of the Bay of Bengal, which funnels and concentrates storm surge toward its north end, dangerous surge from Fani may extend to the West Bengal coast, potentially affecting areas from the coast toward Kolkata (metro area 14 million)," he wrote.

Inland, the threat is less from coastal flooding but more from inland flooding. Widespread rainfall totals of at least three to six inches are likely with isolated double digit amounts. A heavy rainfall warning is in effect for potential “heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall” according to the India Meteorological Department.

Many of the deadliest cyclones ever recorded have struck coasts along the Bay of Bengal in densely populated, low-lying zones vulnerable to storm surge, flimsy infrastructure and — in many instances — lack of early storm warnings and evacuation efforts.

Reiterating how serious Tropical Cyclone #Fani could be. 15/20 deadliest cyclones in history hit this part of the world (#India/#Bangladesh). Pop density +flash flood prone topography/bathymetry+inadequate shelter (slum housing) is a recipe for disaster. https://t.co/of4mpS1GqV pic.twitter.com/EtEAAKyJOd — Kathryn Prociv (@KathrynProciv) April 30, 2019

A Category 5-equivalent cyclone devastated Odisha in 1999, unleashing a 20-foot-plus storm surge and 160 mph winds. That storm was blamed for more than 10,000 deaths.

However, when Cyclone Phailin slammed Odisha in October 2013, the toll was not nearly as severe, thanks to improved forecasting and evacuation efforts; 1.2 million people were evacuated ahead of that storm. Dozens, rather than thousands, died.

Matthew Cappucci contributed to this article.