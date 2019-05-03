TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

5/10: A round or two of strong storms may bring late-day downpours, along with the possibility of some severe weather.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Storms later may turn severe? Highs: Mid-80s.

Tonight: Another round of strong storms again possible. Lows: 60s.

Saturday: Slight shower/storm chance. Highs: Mid-70s to around 80.

Sunday: Showers, thunderstorms possible. Highs: 60s to around 70.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Our Friday streak of suboptimal weather is set to continue today. Please stay tuned for updates this afternoon and evening on any approaching storms. Possibly two rounds. The main impacts seem likely to be some damaging winds. It’s a bit unsettled this weekend as well.

Today (Friday): It’s muggy and steamy, with perhaps even a bit of patchy fog to start. We again see periods of sunshine that percolate the atmosphere, causing it to turn a bit unstable. Sprinkles and brief showers are possible early. Then, a round of storms may target the mid- to late afternoon hours. We should reach the mid-80s. Perhaps upper 80s if we see more sunshine than currently expected, and stronger (than 10 mph) southerly breezes. Keep in mind that if any storm warning notifications go out, that would mean danger is imminent for your area. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Storms are still a risk into the evening unless the atmosphere is heavily turned over by afternoon storms. A cold front is passing through the entire region, uplifting (and upsetting) the atmosphere until it goes by. Muggy 60s are about as cool as we get overnight, with again the possibility of patchy fog. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): Partly to mostly cloudy but a somewhat low rain chance, as it appears now. Good news for outdoor plans, just stay tuned. We can’t rule out an afternoon shower or storm. It’s still a bit muggy and warm, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-70s to around 80. Breezes look light, around 5 mph. Generally out of the north and northeasterly direction. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Rain chances increase after sunset. Showers and some storms may dampen our nighttime hours. Perhaps a half inch or more of rain. Yes, a couple locations could see a downpour of heavier rain and receive a quick inch of rain. Isolated flooding can’t be ruled out (turn around, don’t drown – if encountering water covering your path forward). Most of the region cools into clammy upper 50s to mid-60s with again patchy fog possible around sunrise. You can thank all this rain. Confidence: Medium



A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: It may stay cool in the 60s to around 70 degrees as we close out the weekend. Clouds and showers try to dominate much of the day. Not a washout or steady rain all day, but a few rounds of showers—even a thunderstorm—are possible into the afternoon. We just can’t pinpoint yet when an atmospheric disturbance finally clears out of the region. That muggy feeling may slowly recede, at least, as dew points lower into a more comfortable range nearer the 50-degree mark. Please check back on this forecast for changes as we get closer. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday night: A couple showers are possible but, overall, the trend from afternoon cloud breaks should continue into the evening hours, with clear skies possible by dawn. Starting to feel comfortable! Low to mid-50s have some crisp (drier) air associated with them. Windows perhaps can finally be open for a bit, if pollen stays under control of course. Confidence: Medium

Sunshine finally gets a chance to dominate over any periodic clouds Monday into Tuesday. As of now, shower chances are little to none. An opportunity to dry out! Pleasant, drier air with lower dew points should help 70s to around 80 degrees feel springlike and awesome. Slight forecast tweaks possible, but I’m kind of excited. Confidence: Medium-High