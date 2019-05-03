* Severe thunderstorm watch for western parts of the area until 10 p.m. *

A warm front draped across the area today has kept a significant gradient from cool to warm across our region. Well north some places struggled to get into the 60s. South, it was well into the 80s. That contrast is fueling some storms in the region. While the most widespread activity may tend to favor west over east through tonight, everyone could see some storminess into the evening.

Through Tonight: Showers or storms are possible this evening, but the best odds for the whole area tend to come after dark. It may also end up that rain locally mostly focuses on western parts of the area given a slow eastward advance. Rain chances are best area-wide from about 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. or so, although a storm before then could be locally intense (see below). Lows may clip the upper 50s north and range as high as the mid-60s in the city.

Tomorrow (Saturday): With a front having sagged south, slightly cooler air is here for the day. That front doesn’t get far, so clouds are numerous. A wave of low pressure seems likely to ride the front through the region heading into the night, so the odds of rain and some rumbles grow late day and continue into the night. Highs are in the upper 70s to low 80s.



A moody Thursday evening in Woodley Park. (Jim Havard/Flickr)

Sunday: The weekend system has sped up a bit, so Sunday looks better than it once did. That said, showers are possible just about all day, although the heaviest and most widespread should favor early. Highs are near 70 or a bit past there.

Storm watch: Thunderstorms that have developed to our west are mainly riding the ridges in the mountains for now. One or a few may try to spill into our area over the next few hours, where the air mass has destabilized south and west of the city in particular. Any of these storms could be quite intense, with large hail and damaging winds the main risk but a brief tornado not impossible either.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of MD, PA, VA, WV until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/9KsOerZ94F — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) May 3, 2019

The thunderstorm watch for the region is largely for storms developing over West Virginia, which should also tend to favor western parts of the area as they move this way near and after sunset then into the early overnight. As a cold front approaches from the west this evening and into tonight, rain odds grow. Widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but places like Loudoun and Frederick and counties west should keep a particular eye out.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH. Grass and mold spores are moderate.

