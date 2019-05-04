

Fog dissipates in Old Town Alexandria Friday. (Carol Jean Stalun/Flickr)

7/10: Clouds are numerous but rain of consequence should mainly be near and after sunset.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon storm possible. Highs: Near 80.

Tonight: Occasional rain and rumbles. Lows: Near 60 to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Rain odds dwindling. Maybe some sun. Highs: Near 70

FORECAST IN DETAIL

It’s the weekend, so of course there is some rain to deal with. Thankfully, much of the daylight period over the next few days should end up dry. The main rainy risk comes overnight tonight, although we’ll also need to watch for some late day storms that may pop up and cause some problems.

Today (Saturday): A front has sunk into the region but it’s not going far. This means we don’t see a whole lot of change in conditions today. Skies are cloudier but a storm chance arises by afternoon. Some scattered activity could be locally intense, with heavy rain lightning and possibly some damaging wind gusts. Highs rise to around 80. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Rain odds are on the increase as we get through the evening, especially after dark and into the overnight. A little wave of low pressure is riding the front, so rain could be widespread for a time. We might aim for about half an inch or so most spots. Lows are in the near 60 to mid-60s range and some fog may form given light winds. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Sunday): Rain from the overnight storm is dwindling in the early morning if it’s not already done prior. It’ll stay rather cloudy and it’s a bit cooler than recent days, with highs near or a bit above 70. A couple later-day showers can’t be ruled out, just don’t expect much. Some breaks in the clouds are possible as well. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: There could be a shower early but otherwise skies are tending to clear. Some patchy fog might form once again given abundant low-level moisture from recent rain. Lows are in the 50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

We’re still dealing with some clouds and the potential for a passing shower or two on Monday. Nothing to write home about if so. Temperatures make a run toward the mid-70s for highs. Confidence: Medium

Sunshine returns in a bigger way by Tuesday. With those radiant rays comes warmer readings. Highs are back near and above 80, but thankfully humidity remains rather low. Confidence: Medium