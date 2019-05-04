*Flash Flood Watch for entire region from 8 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday*

If you’ve got any outdoor plans tonight, bring an umbrella and maybe even a rain jacket. A stalled-out frontal boundary and an approaching piece of upper-level energy will create an ideal environment for some heavy rain tonight and into Sunday morning. One to 3-plus inches of rain could fall by Sunday morning, prompting a flash flood watch to be issued.

Through tonight: Rain will move in sometime after 8 p.m., featuring isolated thunderstorms and some downpours. Between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., the expected 1 to 2-plus inches of rain will cause some creeks and streams to rise above flood levels. Some minor urban flooding and ponding of water will occur as well. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s with a light northeast wind at 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Another round of showers with pockets of heavy rain will move in early Sunday and not completely clear the area until afternoon. Scattered showers linger into the evening, and there will be overcast skies and cool temperatures with highs in the mid- to upper 60s. It will be drier overnight Sunday, with some clearing and lows in the mid- to upper 50s.

