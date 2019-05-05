* Flash Flood Watch for entire region through noon *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

2/10: A soggy situation, and on a Sunday, too.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Rainy and cloudy. Highs: Mid-60s.

Tonight: Isolated evening shower? Lows: Mid-to-upper 50s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, pleasant. Highs: Mid-70s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Rain is likely to harass us through much of this cloudy and cooler day. Drier weather arrives this evening, with brighter skies Monday and especially Tuesday as we trend warmer again. If you’re a fan of the gray and gloom, don’t fret, another backdoor front may make its way here by midweek, bringing more clouds and maybe a few showers.

Today (Sunday): Rain continues through much of the day, although it may become lighter during the afternoon. Either way, the ground is good and soaked. Most of the rain should be exiting to the east by 6 p.m. or so as low pressure slowly heads offshore, with some spots likely seeing total rainfall near or past two inches. The rain, overcast, and a north wind combine to keep temperatures in check, staying mainly in the mid-60s through the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: An isolated shower remains possible during the evening, with perhaps some breaks in the clouds overnight. Northeasterly winds trend calm, and that could lead to some areas of fog, as well. Lows fall into the mid-to-upper 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): The workweek starts off considerably drier, so that’s a plus. Sunshine should emerge at times, but we may see considerable clouds, as well, and a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, spring vibes make a decent comeback, with highs reaching the mid-70s and light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies finally turn mostly clear as high pressure settles overhead. However, with continued southerly flow, don’t expect a refreshingly cool overnight. It’s generally pleasant, though, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High



A LOOK AHEAD

Noticeable warmth returns on Tuesday, thanks to mostly sunny skies and a light wind from the south, as highs push into the low 80s. Tuesday night brings the potential for a passing shower or two, with otherwise partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A front drops in for a visit from the north on Wednesday, turning our skies partly to mostly cloudy. The clouds and a northeast wind are enough to knock highs back to the upper 60s to low 70s. Some areas of fog or mist are possible early, along with a late-afternoon stray shower or two. Confidence: Medium