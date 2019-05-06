

A nice day on the National Mall on May. (George Jiang via Flickr)

9/10: Gorgeous day. But, of course, it has to fall on a Monday.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Highs: 73-78.

Tonight: Clear, refreshing. Lows: 50-57.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny and warm. Highs: 79-84.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today and tomorrow are beautiful spring days. After that, the weather is still pretty nice more often than not, but conditions turn a little more variable and we’ll have a few chances of showers. The weekend forecast is still coming into focus, but Saturday looks somewhat more promising than Sunday.

Today (Monday): Drier air filters in behind Sunday’s soggy weather system. After some early morning fog, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds and very pleasant highs in the 70s. Winds are light from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clear skies and comfortably cool temperatures. Temperatures fall back into the 60s during the evening and then into the 50s overnight, ranging from near 50 in our cooler areas to the upper 50s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This is a second straight really nice day. While some high clouds may increase in the afternoon, sunshine is prevalent. Highs should at least hit 80, perhaps a few degrees higher in our warmer areas from the District south. Light winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase some, and there’s an outside chance of a shower. Temperatures are pleasant, with lows 55 to 60. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Cloudy skies on Wednesday and cooler, thanks to a weak cool front that passed the night before. High are near 70, with lows at night 55 to 60. We probably stay on the cool side of the front on Thursday as well, although there’s a chance it edges far enough north for somewhat warmer highs into the 70s, especially south of town. On both Wednesday and Thursday, we can’t rule out a spotty shower, but it’s mostly dry. Confidence: Medium

By Friday, a warm front will have lifted to our north, and southerly winds push highs to 80 or so. Skies become partly sunny but some showers and thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon and evening. Partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday night, with lows 55 to 60. Confidence: Medium

The weekend forecast is a bit fuzzy but, like this past weekend, Saturday looks better than Sunday. Skies should be partly sunny, with highs in the low 70s. The chance of rain showers increases Saturday night into Sunday, when it’s cooler with highs mostly in the 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium