It was another rainy weekend, something that’s become a norm in 2019 following our wettest year on record in 2018.

At least one to two inches of rain fell across the area Saturday night and Sunday. Washington’s 1.2 inches over the weekend plus the 0.48 inches on Thursday puts the city about an inch ahead of normal for the month of May.

For the year, the District has seen 14.74 inches of rain. This is 2.18 inches above normal and 3.5 inches more rain than at the same time last year. The total is the most to date since 17.87 inches in 2014.

While a flash-flood watch was posted for the event, the weekend rain fell over such a long period that flooding was limited. Some slow-moving storms Saturday evening dumped a few quick inches southwest of Washington, prompting a flash-flood warning. And, to the northwest, some flooding was observed on the Monocacy River near Frederick and Opequon Creek near Martinsburg, W.Va.



Several rounds of rain delivered 150 to 300 percent normal precipitation over the last week in the D.C. region. (National Weather Service)

In general, the heaviest rain focused well west and northwest of Washington. Numerous reports of totals of at least two inches came in from Loudoun, Frederick and Carroll counties, such as the 2.87 inches in Thurmont, the 2.68 inches in Taylorsville and 2.04 inches in Leesburg.

Other local rainfall winners included Centreville with 2.76 inches, Alexandria at 2.11 inches, Germantown with 1.94 inches and Upper Marlboro at 1.75 inches.

It sure was a wet weekend across the Mid-Atlantic - some areas saw 3"+ of rain. Here's a look at the 3-day rainfall estimates across our area. pic.twitter.com/UzL9EIauDl — NWS MARFC (@NWSMARFC) May 6, 2019

While rainfall this year is ahead of last year, the amounts are not terribly unusual. (Last year, the wettest on record, rainfall between January and May was close to normal, but the period from June onward was exceptionally wet.) Quite a few years on record have seen more than 20 inches through early May in Washington.

Overall, this year’s rain ranks among the top-third of years.

As reported last week, this year’s rain has tended to occur between Friday and Sunday. This past weekend’s rain event fit right into the pattern, with measurable amounts on Saturday and Sunday yet again.

Including this past weekend’s event, 29 of the measurable rainfall days this year have come Friday through Sunday, compared with 16 for the longer period of Monday through Thursday.

Other than showers that may target the region Wednesday, the next significant chance of rain comes — you guessed it — late in the week and into the weekend. A cold front approaching Friday could spark storms, and another longer-duration soaking may try to roll through late Saturday into Sunday.