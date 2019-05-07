

Late afternoon Monday at the Capitol Reflecting Pool. (Brian Moulton via Flickr)

10/10: A nice slice of summer pie but with a topping of low humidity.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny, warmer. Highs: 79-84.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Lows: 57-63.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, cooler, shower possible. Highs: 68-72.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

High pressure offers one last day of excellent spring-to-summer weather before our winds shift tomorrow, returning us to the dreary side with clouds, cooler conditions and some chances of rain. Ahead of a cold front, we have a chance to break through briefly into the 80s again on Friday but showers and storms threaten. The weekend is mixed with a salvageable Saturday potentially, but perhaps another soaking wet Sunday.

Today (Tuesday): It’s a very nice day thanks to sunny skies, low humidity and warm temperatures peaking near and above 80 degrees. Winds are light from the southwest at about 5 mph. One downside: low humidity allows pollen to float about and plague those of us with allergies. Confidence: High

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with winds shifting to come lightly from the east and northeast by dawn. Lows range from the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Cloudy and cooler with temperatures struggling to reach around 70. We’ll have a chance of a shower or light drizzle by afternoon, with maybe a thunderstorm to the south and west of Washington, but most of the day should be dry. Light winds from the northeast at 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Cloudy and cool with a few scattered showers. Temperatures drift down into the mid-50s to around 60 for lows, but light winds from the east offer a cooling breeze. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday continues the cloudy sky story with scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm (mainly south) as temperatures reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Some areas south of Washington and especially closer to Richmond could pop to 80 or so with some breaks in the cloud cover. Look for clouds and scattered showers again Thursday night. Confidence: Medium

Friday is a more complicated day as a warmer, more humid air mass attempts to break into the area just ahead of a cool front. Temperatures should warm into the upper 70s to maybe low 80s with some brief breaks of sunshine possible. Otherwise, skies are mostly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms toward afternoon and evening. Friday night continues cloudy skies with some chances of a shower as lows dip into the mid-50s to around 60. Confidence: Medium

The weekend is another challenging forecast, but the best estimate right now is for Saturday to manage partly cloudy skies, and maybe some sunny breaks with highs near 70. Saturday night returns more clouds, with lows in the 50s to low 60s. Sunday features a low pressure system riding up along a frontal boundary and could deliver periods of rain with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium