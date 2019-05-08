

The Capitol at dusk yesterday. (Jim Havard via Flickr)

6/10: Clouds take temperatures back down to below normal, but this time of year that’s not half bad, even if a sweater or light jacket is required.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, light shower? Highs: 60s to near 70.

Tonight: Fog or drizzle possible. Lows: mid-50s to near 60.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, drizzle or light showers. Highs: 60s to low 70s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

After a pair of mostly sunny and relatively easy forecast days Monday and Tuesday, we revert back to a cloudier and more complicated pattern today through the weekend. The clouds keep us on the cooler side today, but it’s a decent day nonetheless. Tomorrow is one of those tricky temperature forecast days with a front nearby, and then shower and storm chances lower the forecast confidence Friday into the weekend.

Today (Wednesday): Yesterday’s sunshine is replaced by mostly cloudy skies today, thanks to a backdoor cold front that slipped to our south overnight. So while we start out mild with morning temperatures near 60, the clouds should limit afternoon highs to the 60s, maybe near 70 to the south and southeast of the Beltway. A sprinkle or light shower is possible at some point during the day, with light winds from the north-northeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Can’t rule out an evening sprinkle, and we could see some fog and drizzle develop overnight. Lows fall back to the mid-50s to near 60, with a light wind from the east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Maybe some morning drizzle or showers during the morning, as clouds stick around through the day. It’s one of those days when a stalled front just to our southwest could mean a large range in temperatures across the area, with highs anywhere from the 60s to low 70s (coolest north and east, warmest south and west). Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Still cloudy with an isolated shower possible. A light but steady breeze from the south keeps things mild, as lows hover in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

The foul-weather Friday pattern may very well continue this Friday, as an approaching cold front brings the chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon into evening, although they may be less numerous than the past couple of Fridays. Daytime highs head for near 80, with Friday night lows back down to the upper 50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium

The weekend looks potentially unsettled again, with a continued chance of showers and storms, especially Saturday night and Mother’s Day. But the details remain sketchy at this point, so check back for updates. Highs both days should reach the 60s to near 70. Confidence: Low