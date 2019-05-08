Afternoon temperatures rising near and past 70 made up for the gloom. At least somewhat. Those clouds are enjoying their visit and seem in no major hurry to leave. There should be some breaks by late Thursday, but don’t plan on many.

Through tonight: Clouds will remain thick through the night, and some patchy fog plus drizzle or a couple of light showers may develop. It could be on the damp side, even if not much falls. Lows range from the mid-50s to near 60.

Tomorrow (Thursday): The wind direction will turn toward the southeast, and perhaps eventually south, over time. This should help break the clouds up a bit. Hard to say how successful that will be, but at least a few afternoon rays of sun may emerge. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

A beautiful flower on R Street NW. (angela n./Flickr)

Pollen update: Tree pollen is in the HIGH range at 260.06 grains per cubic meter. Grass pollen is also HIGH at 22.68 grains per cubic meter. Mold spores are moderate/high, and weed pollen is low.

