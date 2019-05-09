

Cloudy skies hang over the Washington region. (Jim Havard via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Lack of heat is sweet, lack of cold solid gold, but clouds and a possible shower make some sour.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, maybe a shower, breezy. Highs: 70 to 74.

Tonight: Isolated shower possible, breezy. Lows: 60 to 65.

Tomorrow: Humid, breezy, showers/storms mainly p.m. Highs: 76 to 80.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We have daily shower chances now through the weekend. Often, like today and Saturday, showers are light and limited. Downpours are most likely with thunderstorms along a cold front Friday evening, though they should be brief. Longer-lasting periods of rain are possible Saturday night through Sunday night.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Thursday): East winds keep clouds in place and hold off much warming until later in the day when some sunshine should break through. Spotty light showers are most likely in the morning. Highs end the day in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The evening should be dry, but a few scattered light showers are possible mainly after midnight. Moderate breezes switch to the south and humidity climbs. Lows hold in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Widely scattered showers are an ever-present threat so don’t leave without your umbrella. South winds are gusty from the south and humidity is notable, especially as highs reach the upper 70s to 80. Thunderstorms are likely to pop up in the afternoon, but the timing depends on the pace of the cold front. Locally heavy downpours are possible, but severe storms are not likely. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Thunderstorm/shower chances linger into the evening but should die out as winds shift to the northwest and push drier air in by late evening. A blanket of clouds holds through the night with lows in the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday has the best chances for a glimpse of the sun in the morning so don’t oversleep. A storm in the Midwest should begin to spread thicker clouds by afternoon, introducing a chance of showers. Highs struggle to do better than the mid- to upper 60s. Showers increase in coverage and frequency overnight, with lows mainly in the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday, with the heaviest activity expected in the afternoon into evening. Highs are likely to hold in the mid- to upper 60s. Showers taper off overnight but before all is over, much of the area could see an inch of rain or better. Lows are mainly in the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Monday is likely to see clearing skies, but there is still a risk of a lingering shower in the morning. Highs should be mainly in the low 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium