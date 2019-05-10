5:15 p.m. update: Storms have mostly weakened into a line of broken showers as they’ve progressed east and southeast into Southern Maryland. They’ll continue to move east-southeast toward the Bay over the next hour.

Elsewhere, it’s rain-free for the timing being. A stray shower or storm could flare up in the immediate area over the next few hours but there’s a better chance of showers and maybe some thunder after 10 p.m. or so as a cold front closes in on the region.

4:15 p.m. update: Storms have mostly pushed east and south of downtown and stretch from roughly Glen Burnie to Dale City. As they continue moving east-southeast, they should take the next one to two hours to pass through our far east and southeast suburbs including Annapolis and Southern Maryland. The storms continue to be pretty run-of-the-mill with brief downpours, a bit of lightning and wind gusts up to 30-40 mph.

3:30 p.m. update: Storms, some strong, currently stretch from Olney to Potomac to Oakton to Manassas. There are currently no warnings associated with these storms, but brief downpours, some lightning and wind gusts up to 45 mph or so are possible. They should move inside the Beltway in the next 15 minutes and exit the east side in around 45 minutes. Downtown Washington should see the storms around 4:00 p.m.

Original article from 2:45 p.m.

As a gusty south wind pumped warm, humid air into the region, high temperatures rose to right around 80 degrees this afternoon. This warmth and moisture will combine with a front approaching the area to deliver a line of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. It’s just the start of a rain-filled weekend.

[Another waterlogged weekend: Two inches of rain projected in Washington through Sunday]

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: The line of showers and storms passing the region between about now and 6 p.m. may be the main show, but it’s also possible we’ll see some additional development behind it that could linger deeper into the evening. We’ll have to see how much the first activity saps the atmosphere, more or less. The cold front should slip through in the hours around midnight. Once it passes, the risk of showers wanes for a while. Lows end up reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s.



Simulated radar for 4 p.m. this afternoon. May be off by a bit.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): As Jason Samenow reported earlier, we’ve got yet another wet weekend ahead. Rain will probably come in waves; the first by later Saturday. The first half of the day is probably dry and then there’s a slowly increasing chance of late rain as the afternoon wears on. High temperatures will range from near 60 to the mid-60s, affected by how quickly rain arrives. Periods of moderate to potentially heavy rain will be possible in the evening and into the overnight, with the initial big round moving to the east by morning.

Sunday: It’s looking to be rather rainy, one way or another. There are some questions as to intensity and timing, but rain will be a good bet most of the day as a low pressure tracks our way along the stalled-out front to our south. Highs may get stuck in the 50s in many spots, with temperatures generally striving for 60. Some flooding may arise from this system in particular, depending on exactly where it tracks into early Monday.

See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is in the HIGH range at 105.11 grains per cubic meter. Grass pollen is moderate/high. Rain should tamp both into the weekend.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.