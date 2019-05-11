TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: It starts cloudy but weather goes downhill during the afternoon as rain overtakes the area.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Rain arriving during the second half of the day. Highs: Near 60 to mid-60s.

Tonight: Rain, most widespread through midnight. Lows: Near 50 to mid-50s.

Tomorrow: Periods of rain. Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

It’s another wet weekend, something all too common of late around here. Today might offer some dry moments in the first half of the day. Tomorrow, we might be more hard pressed to find those. When it’s all done, many areas will have aimed for two inches or so.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Saturday): We wake up to clouds and cooler conditions than recent days. It should try to stay dry through lunchtime or so, perhaps a bit beyond. Rain arrives from the southwest and picks up in intensity heading toward evening. Highs make a near 60 to mid-60s range, somewhat dependent on when rain arrives. Winds are out of the north around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Rain is likely through the evening and into the night. It might not rain the whole time, but it’ll probably be wetter than not. By midnight or a little later, the odds of a longer lull grow. Lows end up in a near 50 to mid-50s range. Winds blow out of the north and northeast around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): Waves of rain move through the region as a low pressure system rides past along a stalled front. For now it seems a wave of rain may arrive in the morning and then another as the evening comes and eventually turns to night. This is all subject to some change, but do plan on wet conditions dominating as highs rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Periodic rain continues through most of the night. Lows are back into the 50s. Confidence: Medium



This weekend will offer good weather if you're a mushroom. (DCbmyers/Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

Cool and clammy weather is likely to last into Monday as this whole complex is slow to move. Rain is lighter and doesn’t amount to much, but it’ll try to fall off and on through much of the day. Highs are near 60. Confidence: Medium

It could be a slow process to kick the clouds, even into Tuesday. I have a feeling we’ll see some breaks develop during the afternoon, though. Highs head toward 70 as a warmup begins. Confidence: Medium