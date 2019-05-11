Want to know where it’s going to rain the most this weekend? Just follow the front. A frontal boundary currently draped across southern Virginia will ever so slowly move northward over the next 24 to 48 hours. And as one gets closer in proximity to said front, the more likely it is that one will see some steady rain.

Through tonight: Mostly cloudy, with isolated showers developing toward the evening. Rainfall will pick up in intensity and coverage overnight, with areas of patchy fog developing as well. Lows will settle in the mid-50s with a northeast wind at 10 mph.

This weekend's weather is perfect for the turtles, but not so much for us humans. (Tyler Reber via Flickr)

Tomorrow (Sunday): Pockets of moderate to heavy rain will move through in the morning hours, with off-and-on showers persisting through the afternoon. It will remain rather cool and raw under a northeast wind, with high temperatures only in the upper 50s. Another batch of steadier rain will move in Sunday night as temperatures hover in the mid-50s.

Arctic heat wave: Areas around the Arctic Ocean are having quite the warm weekend. On Saturday, temperatures jumped into the 70s and 80s across parts of Russia and Scandinavia, which is about 20 to 30 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Anomalously hot day on the coast of Arctic ocean: Arkhangelsk, Russian just recorded +29°C (at 11.00 UTC). That's only 500 km east of Finnish border. #RussianHeatwave pic.twitter.com/Ax97zt9XP6 — Mika Rantanen (@mikarantane) May 11, 2019

A rather amplified jet stream has enabled a strong area of high pressure to develop over the Arctic Ocean, along with a corresponding strong area of low pressure closer to Europe. So while Russia bakes, most of Western Europe remains locked in a cool and stormy pattern.

