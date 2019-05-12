TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

2/10: You moms deserve better than this. A gray and sometimes rainy day means indoor brunch, lunch or dinner.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Cool and gray with periods of rain. Highs: Mid-50s to low 60s.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Lows: Upper 40s to mid-50s.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers likely. Highs: Near 60.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Low pressure pushing through today means more rounds of rain. So, my gift for all you mothers out there? A day to spend stuck indoors with all of your appreciative children. You’re welcome! (I’m sorry!) It won’t be a complete washout, but expect multiple periods of rain. Scattered showers linger tomorrow as we stay cool, with a drier and gradually warmer midweek.

Today (Sunday): It won’t rain all day everywhere, but periods of rain continue through the day, with a steady breeze from the northeast keeping it cool, clammy and cloudy. With some morning fog and overcast skies throughout, temperatures are fairly steady in the mid-50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Low pressure heads offshore, but a stalled front keeps scattered showers in the forecast this evening and overnight. We remain cloudy and cool with some fog possible, and maybe some mist when it’s not raining. Winds continue from the northeast around 10 mph, as temperatures hover in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Scattered showers remain likely as some upper-level energy swings through. Skies may brighten a bit during the afternoon, but we’re still looking at a pretty much overcast day overall. Temperatures are held at bay, only reaching the upper 50s and low 60s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: An evening shower is still possible, but we’ll start to dry out overnight as a cold front finally pushes through. The clouds may even begin to break up toward morning. Winds turn from the northwest, ushering in some drier air as lows dip to the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium



Biking in the rain yesterday in Northwest D.C. at Logan Circle. (Joe Flood via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

The pattern remains a bit unsettled on Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies, breezy winds from the northwest, and the chance of an isolated shower or two. Continued cool temperatures stall out near 60 to the mid-60s for highs. The clouds should finally clear out Tuesday night, and with a diminishing wind, lows bottom from the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

Wednesday carries some hope at the end of this forecast period. High pressure returns, and with it so does the sun! Hallelujah! Mostly sunny skies gradually remove the morning chill, with afternoon highs heading for the upper 60s to 70s, setting the stage for a warmer second half of the week. Confidence: Medium