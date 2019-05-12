

A biker rides through the rain at Logan Circle. (Joe Flood via Flickr) (N/A/Joe Flood)

It’s been a pretty miserable Mother’s Day weather-wise, what with temperatures in the 50s and widespread rain falling this morning and into the early afternoon. Showers have become more scattered and will remain so through tonight and into Monday morning, although rain coverage and intensity could increase a bit toward Monday afternoon.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: The widely scattered showers we’re seeing late this afternoon will stick around this evening and into the overnight. A few pockets of heavy rain are possible, although these aren’t likely to be long-lived. Otherwise, most areas will probably see some drizzle, and patchy fog may develop. Lows drop into the upper 40s and low 50s, with a northeasterly wind blowing about 10 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): Scattered light showers and/or drizzle should be around in the morning. As an upper low-pressure system and its associated energy draw closer to the area, showers may become more concentrated and a little heavier from midday through the afternoon. Highs are slightly warmer, reaching the upper 50s to low 60s, while winds remain out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Shower coverage should rapidly diminish tomorrow evening as skies remain mostly cloudy.

See Brian Jackson’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Drier times ahead: Relief is on the way this week, as a spell of dry weather starts Tuesday and should last into the weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) shows no rain in its forecast precipitation maps for Days 4-5 (late Wednesday through late Friday) and Days 6-7 (late Friday through late Sunday).



Forecast precipitation amounts for late Wednesday through late Friday. (NOAA/NWS) (N/A/NOAA/NWS)



Forecast precipitation amounts for late Friday through late Sunday. (NOAA/NWS) (N/A/NOAA/NWS)

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.