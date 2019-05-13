TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

2/10: Raw and damp. Thankfully, this is the last day like this.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: On and off showers, cool. Highs: Near 60.

Tonight: Showers end. Lows: Near 50.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: 60-65.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today marks the conclusion of the recent rainy stretch. On Tuesday, we’ll finally see the sun return, and that’s then followed by a noticeable warming trend. While we struggle to hit 60 today, we should be near 70 by Wednesday and into the 80s over the weekend. Besides today’s showers, it’s dry most of the time, although we can’t rule out some showers late Wednesday or early Thursday, Friday and perhaps again Sunday.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Monday): We’re stuck in the cool, damp weather pattern for one last day. Under cloudy skies, expect occasional showers. We could pick up another 0.5 inch or so of rain, with the highest amounts north of town and decreasing totals to the south. Like Sunday, temperatures are much below normal (by almost 15 degrees) with highs near 60. Light winds from the northeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Rain chances diminish during the evening and mostly vanish overnight. Skies still remain mostly cloudy, with lows near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): While we can’t totally rule out a stray shower, we should start drying out with intervals of sunshine. It’s still a good 10 degrees cooler than normal, with highs only 60 to 65. Winds are from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts over 20 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows range through the 40s with a light wind from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High



Walking in the chilly rain on Sunday. (George Jiang via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday through Friday should all be pretty nice days as high temperatures gradually rise through the 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs Wednesday are near 70 and up to the mid- to upper 70s by Friday. Lows are mostly in the 50s. There are small chances for showers late Wednesday night into Thursday and perhaps again Friday. Confidence: Medium

By the weekend, summerlike weather arrives. Both days should see some sunshine and highs into the 80s. Nights are mild, with lows near 60. There’s a small chance of showers or thunderstorms by late Sunday. Confidence: Medium