Cool, cloudy and wet conditions made it feel like we had taken a time machine back two months to March. But there is good news on the horizon. Showers will finally push east of our region tonight, and we start our transition back to normal springtime temperatures and drier conditions on Tuesday.

Through Tonight: Showers will become more scattered as we move through the evening. Some spots may even see a brief glimpse of sunshine. Otherwise, it’s mostly cloudy and cool overnight with low temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s and winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

A kitty finds a brief dry moment to hang outside in the garden. By Angela N via Flickr. (Angela N./Angela N.)

Tomorrow (Tuesday): A stray shower or two may linger through the early morning hours. Mostly cloudy with some clearing by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s, with a stiff northwest wind gusting over 20 mph at times. Partly cloudy and cool tomorrow night with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Snow much for spring: Sure, it’s been cool and wet around our area lately, but at least we aren’t dealing with any snow. Northern New England can’t say the same. An ideally situated low pressure system will bring some rare mid-May snowfall to parts of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine on Tuesday. It’s probably safe to assume that no one there is happy about this development.

My memory stinks, but this is probably the latest in the Spring I have ever shown a snow map in my nearly 20 year career. Wow. pic.twitter.com/xYnWcpZ0Fg — Todd Gutner (@Todd_Gutner) May 13, 2019

While the greatest threat for snow tonight will be in the mountains and foothills, even areas closer to the coast may see some snow around daybreak Tuesday. We have our snowboards ready in Gray! We have not seen measurable snow at the office in May since we moved here in 1994. pic.twitter.com/cg6tKjkPmY — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) May 13, 2019

