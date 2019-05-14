

The sun finally breaking through yesterday afternoon over Bunker Hill, W.Va. (Doug Clark via Twitter)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Drying improvement with slow upward temperature movement

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Highs: 59-65.

Tonight: Clearing and cool. Lows: 45-50.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs: 70-75.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Hang in there. This soggy, dreary, chilly buzzkill of a pattern is finally breaking free for better weather with a mostly dry day today, and then sunny and milder tomorrow. The warmth continues to build later this week, setting the stage for what could be our warmest and nicest weekend so far this spring!

Today (Tuesday): More clouds than sun, but some partial clearing at times, and we’re mostly dry as winds pick up. Maybe an isolated shower or two this afternoon as highs reach near 60-65. Winds are rather breezy from the northwest, around 10-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph at times. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Clearing skies and temperatures dropping toward early-morning lows in the 40s to around 50. Light winds at 5-10 mph from the northwest direction again. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Nice Day alert! Mostly sunny skies help temperatures warm to the very comfortable 70-75 range by afternoon. Dew points way down in the 40s means this is a comfortable, low-humidity warmth. Winds are only light from the west and northwest at 5-10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower toward dawn. Warmer lows in the 50s to around 60. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday could see some morning showers under mostly cloudy skies, but then a partly sunny afternoon salvages the day as temperatures reach into the 70s. Thursday night could see a few clouds with lows in the 50s to around 60. Confidence: Medium

Friday features partly sunny skies returning with just a chance for a shower as highs return to the comfortable 70s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend looks like it could be a blockbuster. As of this writing, we are looking for mostly sunny days with warm highs in the upper 70s to 80s, low humidity, and light breezes. The nights look pleasant with mostly clear skies and lows in the 50s to low 60s. We have to watch the chance for some late-day showers or storms on Sunday, but the latest trends look to delay those until Sunday night or Monday. Confidence: Low-Medium