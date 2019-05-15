

Long-awaited peeks of sunshine reflect off a building in Washington at 9th and K streets NW. (Tim Brown via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: A cool start, but we’re digging the sun and afternoon 70s. BRING IT!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs: low to mid-70s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, a few showers late? Lows: 50s.

Tomorrow: A few showers early? Partly sunny. Highs: mid-70s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Finally a beautiful day today, and pretty nice tomorrow into the weekend as well. It may not be perfect, with a few showers possible early tomorrow morning and then isolated shower or storm chances Friday through Sunday. But all in all it’s a drier, brighter and warmer stretch than we’ve seen in a while.

Today (Wednesday): After a cool start, temperatures respond nicely to mostly sunny skies. They’ll climb into the 50s to low 60s during the morning hours, with afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s. Just a light breeze from the west-northwest, with low humidity. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies turn partly cloudy this evening into the overnight, with the chance of a few light showers toward dawn, as a little system scoots by to our north and east. Lows fall back into the 50s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Thursday): After that chance of few early-morning showers, skies should become partly sunny as highs head for the mid-70s. Winds are fairly light from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Light winds from the south make for a mild Thursday night, with lows holding up in the mid-50s to low 60s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Looking ahead to Friday through Sunday, I wouldn’t rule out some isolated showers or a thunderstorm each day, with a front somewhere nearby. But much of the time should be partly sunny and dry, with daytime highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and nighttime lows in the 60. Confidence: Medium